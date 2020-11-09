Braving the elements

A pedestrian braves gusting winds, colder temperatures and pouring rain Monday afternoon in Virginia. After a week of unseasonable temperatures, late fall and early winter like conditions are returning to the Range.

 Mark Sauer

A pedestrian braves gusting winds, colder temperatures and pouring rain Monday afternoon in Virginia. After a week of unseasonable temperatures, late fall and early winter like conditions are returning to the Range.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments