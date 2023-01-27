boysandgirlsclublogo.png

HIBBING — The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing has registered 75 students since opening its doors in November 2022, and is working toward a goal of growing that number to 100 by the end of this month, according to Kelly Rundell, Program Director.

"We get new kids in pretty much every week," Rundell said, adding that average attendance is about 20 students per day — a mix of returning and new students."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments