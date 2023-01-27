HIBBING — The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing has registered 75 students since opening its doors in November 2022, and is working toward a goal of growing that number to 100 by the end of this month, according to Kelly Rundell, Program Director.
"We get new kids in pretty much every week," Rundell said, adding that average attendance is about 20 students per day — a mix of returning and new students."
A grand opening event for the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing is taking place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Greenhaven School. The event provides an opportunity for the public to visit the club and learn more about its program and offerings. Refreshments will be served. People can access the club quarters through Door 6, which is the opposite door of the main entrance of the school.
The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing is open to students from five to 18,who are enrolled and attending school. Hours are after school from 2:30 to 7 p.m., and on early out days, the program opens at 1:30 p.m. When there is no school scheduled but there are office hours, it's open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours for programming vary for holiday breaks.
Right now kids are provided a "super snack" while attending the club, and the hope is to eventually provide a meal.
Memberships are $20 but no child is ever turned away based on ability to pay. Scholarships are available.
The Hibbing School District provides the space at Greenhaven and has also established the club quarters as a bus drop off where kids can go from any of the district's buildings.
Being the club is a separate organization from the school, parents need to make arrangements with the school district before students can be dropped off there.
Rundell said the program offers open gym time, structured gym time, arts and crafts, and academics with a big focus on reading and math.
"There's also time to just hang out and let kids decompress from their school day, talk if they want to talk and be kids," Rundell said.
Prior to being hired at her current position Rundell taught environmental education and after school programs in Southeast Iowa for the past several years and is looking to put that experience to use with outdoor activities this summer.
Kim McLaughlin, Chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing's nine-member advisory board said community support has been strong since planning began for the club in 2021.
"It took about a year and a half to get open, which is truly an amazing short timeline," McLaughlin, who is also on the Hibbing School Board, said.
"We've had generous support from our city, school providing in-kind services, St. Louis County, many corporate donors, various local organizations, public and private foundation donors, local healthcare facilitators," McLaughlin said. "One of the first groups we turned to was the local schools and we had great support from our administration and school board."
The Hibbing club started with an exploratory task force and on Nov. 11, 2021, a formal agreement was signed putting the Hibbing Boys & Girls Club in a position to be a site under the direction of the Northland Chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of America, joining established sites in Duluth, Grand Rapids, Coleraine and Superior.
McLaughlin said a feasibility study and a survey of public and non-public school parents was done as part of the planning process that confirmed there was a need for after school programming. She said the club isn't intended to take the place of daycare facilities, adding that the community has "great daycares."
"It's important to connect our young people with caring adults and to be there," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin stressed that safety is an important to the Boys & Girls Club of America. The organization establishes staff to student ratios, requires all board members, staff and volunteers to undergo background checks, she noted.
Before the Hibbing site could open it had to undergo an inspection to ensure it met safety standards established by the Boys & Girls Club of America, McLaughlin said.
There are currently six staff members at the Hibbing site including Rundell, youth development programmers who work directly with the students, and an an administrative position called a membership secretary that keeps track of the students from the time they arrive at the site.
A founding member of the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing recognized there was a real need for youth programming in our area and connected with Todd Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland and the director of the Grand Rapids/Greenway site, which was started about five years ago, McLaughlin said.
At the same time, in the summer of 2021 there were several community meetings held attended by about 50 people, where there was an "amazing interest," she said.
McLaughlin said the advisory board also heard success stories about the proven programming offered through Boys & Girls Club, including from some parents who grew up in towns where the program is offered and have now moved to the area. She also mentioned C.J. Ham of the Minnesota Vikings who grew up in the Duluth Boys & Girls Club and stays connected with the club.
McLaughlin said in order for the club to be sustainable it will require ongoing financial support from the local community. She said the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Advisory Board members are "all in" and have invested in the organization, written grants, and are actively engaging the community.
"Many of us had children go through schools and believe in it," McLaughlin said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing is looking to fill an opening for a development director — someone who will be out in the community, doing fundraising and writing grants. More information on the developmental director position and the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland is available online at bgcnorth.org.
Registration for the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing is open and can be completed online at https://bgnorth.force.com/portal/s/membership.
