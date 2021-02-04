Marquette Catholic School first grader Solveig Gunderson uses a two handed toss to get her ball down the lane as she took part in a bowling party with her class. The students tried bowling as one of several activities they were enjoying for Catholic School’s Week.
Marquette Catholic School first grader Hazel Frost winds up her toss down the lane as she tries bowling as part of the school’s Catholic School’s Week celebration.
