GRAND RAPIDS — A 39-year-old Bovey woman suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon when her motorcycle crashed on Highway 38 near mile 14, a Minnesota State Patrol news release said.

Driver Jessica Noel Uonites was northbound around 2 p.m. on her Harley Davidson XL1200 when the accident occurred. Uonites was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Itasca County, Life Flight and Meds1 Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments