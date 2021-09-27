GRAND RAPIDS — A 39-year-old Bovey woman suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon when her motorcycle crashed on Highway 38 near mile 14, a Minnesota State Patrol news release said.
Driver Jessica Noel Uonites was northbound around 2 p.m. on her Harley Davidson XL1200 when the accident occurred. Uonites was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Itasca County, Life Flight and Meds1 Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
