VIRGINIA — A Bovey man has been sentenced to three years probation after he admitted to intentionally using his vehicle to strike a United States Postal Service worker driving a delivery truck in May 2019.
Alan Birt, 57, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony count of Criminal Vehicular Operation-Great Bodily Harm-Gross Negligence, allowing a first-degree assault charge to be dismissed. Sixth Judicial District Judge Andrew R. Peterson signed the plea agreement Monday in St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, and placed Birt on supervised probation in lieu of an 18-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
The sentencing stems from a May 2019 incident when Birt rammed his pickup truck into the postal vehicle at a speed as high as 80 mph last week in Hoyt Lakes. A 55-year-old USPS employee was ejected from inside the vehicle, suffering a life-threatening head injury that included a skull fracture and four broken ribs.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to the scene at about 11 a.m. on May 8, 2017. Birt was initially uncooperative with law enforcement. A taser was deployed before four officers took him into custody.
Birt later admitted he was upset with the Postal Service in general, the complaint states, and that he knew there was a person in the mail truck and that he struck it intentionally.
At a hospital for evaluation, Birt was asked whether he remembered anything from the crash. "Yeah, I killed that [expletive] useless carrier," he responded, police officers said.
After officers told him he did not kill her, Birt reportedly replied: "Well, someone should."
