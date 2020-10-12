A 59-year-old Bovey man was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car while walking southbound in the right driving lane of Highway 169 in Coleraine, according to the State Patrol.

A Ford Fusion driven by Paul Joseph Powers of Grand Rapids was southbound on Highway 169 at Bay Road in Coleraine around 1 a.m. when the accident occurred. After being struck, pedestrian Michael Joseph Marok ended in the right southbound ditch. Powers and his passenger were not injured.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Coleraine and Grand Rapids police departments, Trout Lake Fire, and MEDS1 Ambulance responded to the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor for those in the vehicle. It is unknown if alcohol was involved with the pedestrian, the State Patrol said.

In other news, a 61-year-old Biwabik man suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went into the ditch in the 1400 block of Highway 7 in McDavitt Township.

After the 3:30 p.m. accident, driver Douglas Johnson was airlifted by North Memorial air medical to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was traveling southbound at the time of the crash and drove into the west side ditch after losing control.

The Sheriff’s Department, McDavitt First Responders, Cherry Fire Department and Meadowlands ambulance also responded to the scene.

