A 59-year-old Bovey man was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car while walking southbound in the right driving lane of Highway 169 in Coleraine, according to the State Patrol.
A Ford Fusion driven by Paul Joseph Powers of Grand Rapids was southbound on Highway 169 at Bay Road in Coleraine around 1 a.m. when the accident occurred. After being struck, pedestrian Michael Joseph Marok ended in the right southbound ditch. Powers and his passenger were not injured.
The Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Coleraine and Grand Rapids police departments, Trout Lake Fire, and MEDS1 Ambulance responded to the scene.
Alcohol was not a factor for those in the vehicle. It is unknown if alcohol was involved with the pedestrian, the State Patrol said.
In other news, a 61-year-old Biwabik man suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went into the ditch in the 1400 block of Highway 7 in McDavitt Township.
After the 3:30 p.m. accident, driver Douglas Johnson was airlifted by North Memorial air medical to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson was traveling southbound at the time of the crash and drove into the west side ditch after losing control.
The Sheriff’s Department, McDavitt First Responders, Cherry Fire Department and Meadowlands ambulance also responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.