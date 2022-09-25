Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, the opening of the Western Mesabi to iron ore mining was introduced, along with the beginning of the town of Bovey. It was, like so many early mining communities, a rather rough and rugged beginning.

Named for lumber magnate Charles A. Bovey, who was one of the town’s founders, in 1904 the community was growing quickly with many of the “usual suspects” found in boom towns – lumberman, miners, drillers, drifters, and lots and lots of saloons!

