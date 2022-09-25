Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, the opening of the Western Mesabi to iron ore mining was introduced, along with the beginning of the town of Bovey. It was, like so many early mining communities, a rather rough and rugged beginning.
Named for lumber magnate Charles A. Bovey, who was one of the town’s founders, in 1904 the community was growing quickly with many of the “usual suspects” found in boom towns – lumberman, miners, drillers, drifters, and lots and lots of saloons!
Then, by 1910, Bovey included families, a school, churches, and assorted businesses on an improved main street. More people had found a comfortable home in this little town, though it still boasted of many saloons and no set closing times at those establishments!
In last week’s article, readers may have noticed names that rang a bell, names like Bovey, Greenway, and Cole. Today’s article features the continuing growth of Western Mesabi mining leading to the development of another little town.
The main source for this article, as last week, is from the book “Iron Range Country,” which was published in 1979 by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. Pamela M. Thompson was the principal author, along with additional authors Delores Lakso, Donald Boese, Dr. Timothy Roufa, and Kathleen Salminen. Production director was Fred Thompson. This book is now out of print, but libraries in the area may still have copies or you can keep an eye out for a copy at estate sales.
John Campbell Greenway was a colorful figure who helped shape the Western Mesabi Iron Range. Born in 1872, he was raised in an upper class home and attended excellent schools in the East. He began his working career with the Carnegie Steel Company but soon volunteered to fight in the Spanish–American War, where he distinguished himself in battle. He fought alongside of and formed a life-long friendship with Teddy Roosevelt. (After Roosevelt was elected President of the United States in 1901, Greenway became a frequent visitor at the White House.)
When the war ended, Greenway returned to the steel industry, this time with the Oliver Iron Mining Company. The Oliver had just become a part of the huge, new United States Steel Corporation. Thomas Cole, who at the age of 40 was the Oliver’s fresh, young president, had great belief in the possibilities of ore found in the sandy soil of the Western Mesabi. Cole chose Greenway, then 33 years old, as general superintendent of this new venture.
John Greenway arrived in Minnesota in the late spring of 1905. The diamond drill, capable of providing invaluable core samples on the rest of the Mesabi to show prospectors what was to be found far below the surface, was of limited use in the soft and sandy soil of the western Range. Although no neat core samples could be examined, other drilling methods provided a general assessment. Greenway also spent months researching ore washing and concentration, to prepare for how to make use of the ore found in such a sandy area.
When Greenway saw the living conditions in Bovey at that time, it need hardly be pointed out that he did not find those conditions very promising. He temporarily housed some of the skilled workers he had recruited in the mines of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the buildings of a nearby lumber camp. But for the future, he decided, a whole new town for the Canisteo District would be the only way to provide decent living conditions. The new town would be family-oriented, expressly designed to avoid the pitfalls and excesses that had shaped Bovey. It would appeal to “the best classes of people” and would be a place where residents could “find a contentment in their home life which the rough and uncouth mining towns seldom allow.”
It was decided that it would be a company town which could be tightly controlled and regulated by the Oliver. The Oliver’s president, Thomas Cole, gave his full backing to this project and the new town, Coleraine, was named in his honor.
Since there was no department nor personnel particularly responsible for town development within the steel corporation, Greenway had a free hand in planning his model town. Between 1905 and 1908, 106 houses of varied architectural style were erected. These houses were for rent, at very reasonable rates. Further, Greenway insisted that the renters could pick their own color schemes for their homes, believing it would help make for more contented workers AND their wives.
Those people desiring to build their own homes could purchase lots. In contrast to Bovey, where conditions were crowded and most lots were only 25 feet in width, in Coleraine emphasis was placed on large, spacious lots with room for trees and lawns and gardens. The usual size was 75 feet-by-125 feet and sold for $150, a cost lower than that for real estate in other Range towns.
In Coleraine, near Trout Lake, land was set aside for a park. In another part of town an athletic field, described in the Itasca Iron News as the “finest ball park on the Range,” was quickly constructed, complete with bleachers. Greenway personally saw to the successful handling of the necessary application and arrangements for a Carnegie Library. There was also a modern, fully equipped hospital, erected and paid for by the Oliver. Churches for all denominations were welcomed with lots donated for their use. While horses were still laboring to pull wagons through the soft, sandy streets of Bovey, all the streets in Coleraine were graded and a number were macadamized (“Finishing a road by compacting into a solid mass a layer of small broken stone on a convex well-drained roadbed” – Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary). These streets also had cement curbs and gutters. A large, modern school for grades kindergarten through twelfth grade was built for Coleraine and the surrounding district.
But citizens of Coleraine had no voice in the management of their community. Because Coleraine was an unincorporated, company town, there were no Minnesota laws requiring elections or any kind of citizen representation in municipal matters. For all practical purposes, John Greenway served as mayor-city council-library board-utility commissioner-secretary-treasurer-marshal. The Duluth News-Tribune reported: “John C. Greenway is THE government of Coleraine….He creates the unwritten laws, oversees the construction of municipal enterprises, and exercises a gentle but firm paternalism over the community.”
Greenway’s direction of affairs in Coleraine was so thorough that, as further stated in the Duluth News-Tribune article, “Even when a street needs grading, John C. Greenway orders it graded.”
As Greenway directed the development of Coleraine, several matters were of particular concern to him. Indeed, Greenway was adamant that there would be no slot machines, roulette wheels, professional gamblers, houses of prostitution, or solicitors. “No wantons within the city limits,” reported the Itasca Iron News.
The question of having saloons in Coleraine, however, was a different story. Greenway realized that the prohibition of saloons within the city limits would not be practical; in fact, by the summer of 1907, he wanted a saloon opened as quickly as possible. Some of the citizens of the model town were “….going to Bovey and getting very drunk.” Greenway wanted a place where the men could have their drinks in Coleraine, but where the liquor establishments would operate under controlled, enforced regulations.
When the first of two saloons opened in the summer of 1907, the provisions were clear: closing time promptly at 11:00 p.m., except on Saturday; remain closed until 7:00 a.m.; serve no liquor on Sundays or other designated holidays; in the event of labor disturbances, the saloon must close immediately; no liquor to be sold to miners, to women, or to intoxicated persons; only quality liquor to be served. In Bovey, one could purchase such as a patent mixture of cheap alcohol flavored with tobacco juice!
In Bovey, the bartenders received bonus pay based on the amount of liquor they sold. Hoping to decrease the consumption of alcoholic beverages in Coleraine, Greenway offered Coleraine’s bartenders a commission for each bottle of soda pop they sold. But the bartenders’ initial enthusiasm for “soda pop pushing” quickly waned, as disgruntled customers sidled off to Bovey to get what they wanted!
One of Greenway’s prime purposes in building the model town was his desire to attract to the Canisteo District the “best class of people.” People who contemplated moving to Coleraine were told, “If you want building lots, forward us credentials; we won’t sell to anyone who doesn’t have recommendations!” The references were carefully scrutinized. Although the Duluth News-Tribune reported in glowing terms that “the bright young men who are in charge of Coleraine are adept at reading character,” in actuality quite arbitrary decisions were made as to who was desirable.
Because of Greenway’s selection process, Coleraine had an ethnic composition different from any other towns on the Mesabi Range. Greenway sought the highest possible percentage of American-born citizens, followed by English, German, Scandinavian, and French, as opposed to southern and eastern European nationalities.
What an early storekeeper referred to as “the most USA town” on the Range could have been considered one of the most un-American towns in the whole country! Nonetheless, in the Western Mesabi there was no overt hostility directed toward Coleraine’s hand-picked ethnicity. Part of the explanation for the acceptance of Greenway’s stringent rules may be the fact that Coleraine was small and located in a remote area, which encouraged a sense of solidarity under leadership. Greenway himself was rarely equated with company interests and duplicity. His manner was open and frank and few hesitated to approach him with questions and problems.
In our times, life in the communities of Bovey and Coleraine has changed, of course. The citizens of Coleraine, for instance, now elect a mayor and a city council. Through the ups and downs of the lumbering and mining industries, these towns continue to maintain businesses and offer jobs and activities that draw in people from a wide area. The high school, located in Coleraine and named for John Campbell Greenway, still serves students and has many proud graduates.
What interesting past and present stories can be found in Bovey and Coleraine.
