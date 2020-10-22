Bookmobile themed Little Free Library

MOUNTAIN IRON — As area libraries’ doors remain closed, Arrowhead Library System (ALS) has jumped on the Little Free Library train.
“All aboard the Bookmobile!” No, not the actual one– although the ALS Bookmobile is currently on the road, with limited capacity and health precautions.
The Bookmobile’s mini-me Little Free Library has been registered, installed and open to all.
“Here at ALS, a couple of our staff are creating a ‘Little Free Bookmobile’ that [is now] placed in front of our building,” said ALS Executive Director, Jim Weikum, over email this week.
“The concept started with an offhand comment I made during an internal meeting of our agency's leadership team after seeing an article about some Little Free Libraries being installed,” said Weikum. “The idea seemed to resonate and we spoke with Aaron about building it.”
The Little Free Bookmobile was designed and built by the ALS Maintenance Technician, Aaron Mayo, with graphics by ALS Graphic Artist, Brian Minor.
“The mission of the Little Free Library is to share books with the community; as a library that is what we are all about!” said Minor over email Thursday. Minor has used other Little Free Libraries and understood its possible impact and the possibility of finding treasures.
Mayo, on the other hand, has never used a Little Free Library but is excited to use the one he worked together with Minor to create.
“ALS now has a plethora of books that have been taken out of circulation that could use a good home so adding a free little library is a good opportunity to get them into the hands of patrons,” Mayo said over email Thursday.
“As the designer of the graphic for the current ALS Bookmobile, I thought it would be great to use those exact same graphics on the Bookmobiles smaller sibling!,” said Minor, who added that he joined this project because it was fun. “I am usually asked to come up with ideas for many projects here at ALS and it's member libraries. I jumped at the opportunity to have some input in this project!”
The Little Free Bookmobile is not short on material as the ALS Mail-A-Book collection and unusable donated material are discarded. Normally, these discarded books and DVDs are made available to member libraries for either their collections or used book sales.
During the current pandemic, those normal lines of passing on material are not occurring as area librarians are not attending meetings at the ALS building nor selecting material and used book sales have been suspended throughout the area.
“Our desire to find good homes for those books makes the idea of placing the Little Free Library in front of our building very appealing,” explained Weikum. “Our building is also closed to the public, so we have no safe way of letting anyone browse through our available items.”
Weikum explained that items ALS is able to fill the Little Free Bookmobile with are mainly adult, paperback fiction and non-fiction. This is due to the Mail-A-Book collection focusing on those titles. The public is free to add picture books to the Little Free Bookmobile.
In large part, this project is a result of the COVID pandemic. COVID has caused stress on every part of society and Mayo and Minor agreed that creating the Bookmobile Little Free Library was a stress reliever for themselves, and hopefully for others, too.
“COVID shut down a lot of activities and opportunities to get out or even be out,” said Mayo. “Reading is a good way to pass the time and get through the pandemic.”
“It is nice to give back to the community anyway that I can,” said Minor. “I have always loved books, and am happy that I have had the opportunity to give back. Reading is an important skill to have, and the Little Free Library promotes that! Reading lets you explore the world without leaving the comfort of your home.”
The new Bookmobile Little Free Library is located in front of the ALS building at 5528 Emerald Avenue, Mountain Iron.
“I would encourage anyone to stop by this or any of the Little Free Library and check out what they have to offer. After all, it is free!” said Minor. “It just takes a little of your time to stop by and check one out. If you happen to have a few old books that you would like to share, stop by ours or any Little Free Library and put them in!”
Mayo said ALS will keep it stocked. “Please take and even keep the books if you’d like.”
