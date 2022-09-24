EVELETH – A new convenience store and car wash – owned and operated by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa – could soon be built near Highway 53 in Eveleth, according to the city’s Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich.
The project just off Highway 53 at Highway 37 and Station 44 Road will most likely be bid out later this year or early next spring.
“They want to get going,’’ Vlaisavljevich said. The City of Eveleth has been working with Bois Forte for over a year now, he added.
The mayor believes “it’s a real good location there’’ for such a development, which might include a car wash. He referred to the location as the “first major spot you hit after Duluth.’’ That makes it ideal for boats and campers because it will have easy access. There is plenty of space there, he said, to design it right with safety in mind.
Bois Forte is already working on the entrances for the project with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Eveleth, Vlaisavljevich said. “They ordered the above ground tanks already,’’ as well, because there has been a run on fuel tanks leading to supply chain issues.
The project is significant because Bois Forte hasn’t “done a lot off the tribal lands,’’ the mayor stated. He added it helped that the city owned the land because it helped facilitate the project with the city selling the land for $1 contingent on Bois Forte building the convenience store project.
“Bois Forte is a local business. I’m kind of passionate about local businesses. They spend their profits locally,’’ Vlaisavljevich said. “A good portion of it gets put right back in.’’
There will be a lot going on in that area going north to the new Rock Ridge High School in the next few years.
In addition to the convenience store project, the Station 44 Road will be extended to the north, eventually going behind the Super 8 and near the new school, according to Vlaisavljevich, who said it will tie in to Industrial Park Drive.
Engineering and surveying for the county road is going on now.
In addition, MnDOT plans to improve Highway 53 due to the amount of traffic the new school will generate. He said the new Laurentian Elementary is already creating more traffic. A roundabout is planned for the Highway 53 intersection, he added.
Vlaisavljevich said the attorneys are now working everything out for the convenience store project, and he is looking forward to seeing it constructed.
