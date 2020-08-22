BOIS FORTE RESERVATION — The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has imposed quarantine rules after announcing three new COVID-19 cases.
Teri Morrison, a tribal nurse, took to the band’s YouTube page at 9 a.m. Friday to make an “urgent community health notice” reporting that three residents - two teenagers and one individual in their 40s from the Vermilion sector of the reservation - tested positive for the coronavirus the previous day at the Bois Forte Health Services.
“All of these cases are tied to a single exposure that occurred off the reservation,” Morrison said. “The individuals are currently under isolation at their homes.”
In light of the new cases, band leaders requested that tribal employees and residents on the reservation refrain from attending inside or outside gatherings with more than 10 people. Any employee who decides to attend such get togethers must self-quarantine on their own leave for 14 days after the event. Any residents who attend such a get-together are being asked to self-quarantine at their home for 14 days.
The Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council is now coordinating with the Minnesota Department of Health regarding the positive cases on the reservation “to ensure robust and thorough public health response,” Morrison said. Health staff at Bois Forte Health Services, who are engaged in contact tracing, are planning to follow up with anyone suspected of having recent contact with the individuals who tested positive for the virus.
Several hours after the recorded report, the band took to Twitter to announce the closures of the tribal administration building, the state Department of Natural Resources office and the fitness center for that day.
The Bois Forte Band has about 3,500 enrolled members. Between 500-700 members live on the reservation in Nett Lake and Vermilion, while the majority live in Minneapolis.
Chavers and tribal councils have been steadfast in their approach to curbing the spread of the coronavirus on the reservation. The tribal nation initially restricted traveling on-and-off the reservation and required government staff to wear masks to protest their Indigenous community members who suffer underlying health conditions at higher rates per capita than white neighbors who largely make up the demographics in the surrounding St. Louis, Itasca and Koochiching counties.
Tribal leaders have cautioned members that the coronavirus was nearing the boundaries of the reservation and have asked them to continue practicing social distancing while the band reopened the Fortune Bay Casino Resort and outdoor amenities known to draw in outsiders to the nearby lakes.
The new cases arrive two months after Tribal Chairwoman Catherine Chavers reported the band’s first brush with the coronavirus: a female band member tested positive for the coronavirus June 16 on the Vermilion sector of the reservation. The woman went into “quarantine” and has since recovered.
(The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention defines the term quarantine as meaning to “keep someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others” and the word isolation as “keeps someone who is sick or tested positive for COVID-19 without symptoms away from others, even in their own homes.”)
The cases also come as the surrounding counties have been reporting a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.
At the end of June, Koochiching County (Pop. 12,500) reported nine cases and zero deaths, according to the state Health Department. Two months later, the county now has 85 cases and three deaths.
In the same time frame, Itasca County (Pop. 43,000) had 63 cases and 12 deaths. Today, the county has 155 cases with the same death toll.
In St. Louis County (Pop. 200,000), health officials reported 161 cases at the end of June, with 130 in Duluth. On Friday, the county reported 725 cases and 21 deaths.
The city of Duluth accounts for the majority of the current cases at 525 since mid-March, yet the number of cases have been steadily increasing in the smaller communities of the Iron Range: Hibbing, 29; Quad Cities, 14; and Virginia, 10, according to data from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Kids, teens and young adults have become the most infected sector of the population countywide. Data from the county shows that individuals ages 6-19 account for 18 percent of the cases, a high percentage considering the state’s remains at 12 percent. The same goes for people ages 20-29 who make up 27 percent of the cases, compared to the state’s 23 percent.
Overall, countywide residents ages 1 to 106 have been infected with the virus. People ranging from 13 to 92 years old have been hospitalized and individuals 62 to 106 died.
The Bois Forte Band is among several tribal nations in Minnesota which have reported positive cases of the coronavirus. As of Friday, the federal Indian Health Services reported that 990 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bemidji area.
Indigenous individuals make up 1 percent of Minnesota’s 5.6 million population and about 1 percent of the state’s 68,133 cases, according to the state’s Health Department dashboard.
There are risks for bands in that when individuals from Indigenous communities test positive for COVID-19, they end up in the hospital and ICU at the highest rates than the overall infected population. Ten percent of the American Indians and Alaska Natives who test positive for the virus go to the ICU, compared to 3 percent of white individuals, 3 percent of Black people, 5 percent of Asians and 8 percent of Latinx.
Moreover, Indigenous and Black individuals have the highest age-adjusted rates for COVID-19 deaths: American Indian and Alaska, 146; Black, 106. By comparison, white individuals have a death rate of 22 per 100,000 residents.
