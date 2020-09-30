Authorities found the body of Jeremiah Eliapo Uti on Tuesday along the shoreline of Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids.
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Wednesday morning that “trained K9 dogs along with search team volunteers” located the 29-year-old Hibbing man who was first reported missing last Sunday. He was last seen near Pine Landing Drive near the lake, roughly 40 miles west of his home.
Uti’s friends told the Mesabi Tribune that he was a father of two sons and had worked in the mining industry.
The Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for “all who helped in the search efforts” including the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Itasca County Search and Rescue and Dive team, Meds 1 and volunteers.
No further information had been released as of press time Wednesday.
