HIBBING — A team working on bringing a maternity home to Hibbing was delivered some good news last week.
On Dec. 20 the Board of Directors for the non-profit Together for Life Northland approved a proposed expansion of the Star of the North Maternity Home to open a second location in Hibbing.
“I’m thrilled that we can actually make this happen in our community,” said Cathy Timmerman, of Hibbing, who headed up a 15-member team that recently completed a feasibility study and needs assessment for the proposed expansion.
A timeline and specific details of the expansion are still in the works, Timmerman said.
Star of the North Maternity Home is a non-profit operating under the umbrella of the non-profit Together for Life Northland. It accepted its first resident in June 2019, and has since experienced more than 80 applicants in the past two and a half years of existence, according to its director Susan McClernon, Phd. The facility serves women 21 and older who live in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.
St. Louis County Social Services was contacted as part of the process to determine if there was a need for such a facility on the Iron Range, and of 102 people on a housing waiting list in the northeast portion of the county, there were seven pregnant women, McClernon said. Other agencies providing transitional housing in the area revealed they also experienced pregnant women in their numbers, she said.
Those figures do not include women who are “couch hopping,” and in need of stable housing.
“So there is a significant need,” McClernon said in an earlier interview.
Star of the North Maternity Home is a program, and not a homeless shelter. Expecting women and women with infants are allowed to stay there for up to 18 months. The women typically give birth at a medical facility off-site, and stay at the home while expecting or after delivery. Some of the women choose to parent their baby, while others opt for adoption.
Upon entering the Maternity Home, the women are asked to commit to participating in support programs offered at the home through local agency partners that provide opportunities to learn life skills, including parenting, how to move forward in education, and job search.
“We strive to help you have a healthy pregnancy, a healthy baby, and achieve your life plan,” as stated on the website for Star of the North.
The staff at Star of the North helps the women keep a weekly calendar to keep track of their schedule and appointments. Childcare, and transportation to medical and dental appointments is also provided.
Along with determining a need for the expansion, the proposed project has also received financial support.
“Cathy and her team have raised over $70,000 as an initial start,” McClernon noted.
Timmerman said a grant from an anonymous donor is included in the funds raised to be used to cover start-up costs. A goal of $100,000 is set for the start up of the proposed project referred to as Star of the North Iron Range.
For questions or more information on the Star of the North Iron Range Maternity Home project, contact Cathy Timmerman at 218-969-2496, or Ginny Dykhuis 218-262-1341.
More information on Star of the North Maternity Home in Duluth is available on its website at togetherforlifenorthland.org or by calling (218) 461-0564.
