HIBBING — The Hibbing School District is set to send the "The Bluebotic Plague" to St. Paul at the end of February.
And that’s a good thing.
The Bluebotic Plague is the name of the school’s Lego Robotics team, which is headed to the state tournament at the Washington Technology Magnet School on Feb. 26 to take on about 30 of the best teams in Minnesota in the state Lego Robotics Tournament.
This is the fourth time in team history that Hibbing has qualified for the event, said Lego Robotics Advisor and Hibbing High School science teacher Shanna Eskeli.
Bluebotic Plague, which is made up of 10 students aged 9 to 14, competed in a regional event on Dec. 11 at Hermantown Middle School, which included 24 teams from local schools, and finished second in points in their division to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“Regionals are a one and done competition, which can be very challenging. We work hard for three months and get one day to compete. If you don't perform well on that day, your season is done,” Eskeli said.
The regular season starts in late August and regional competitions begin in late November and early December.
Robotics competitions are run through an organization called, FIRST (https://www.firstinspires.org/) throughout the world. FIRST offers robotics programs for students in grades K-12.
“Our division is for students ages 9-14. We choose to have students in grades 7-9 because it works best for Hibbing High School. We do offer FIRST Robotics for grades 9-12 at Hibbing High School, which is recognized at the state level by the Minnesota State High School League,” Eskeli said. “In our division, we compete in First Lego League (https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll), which is for students ages 9-14.”
According to Eskeli, students compete in teams of 10 or less, with a common goal of trying to find a solution to a problem that is presented every year to the teams.
This year, the theme was "Cargo Connect,” where teams were given the task of trying to find a way to move cargo at a faster pace.
“This was a great theme to have this year. We had many examples we could use, considering the current state of shortage of some products in our country,” Eskeli said. “So our team developed a solution to help delivery drivers reduce time on rural driveways, in the form of a very secure, large box that could store packages. This would ensure drivers would not have to drive down long driveways and would increase the amount of time they had to deliver packages.”
Eskeli said that in addition to that research project, the team was also judged on core values, robot programming and design, and a robot competition.
“Core values are how well our team works together. They want to make sure they are being respectful teammates and are doing a good job working together on a team. Our team greatly excelled at robot programming,” she said. “We won the award for our division for programming, so we are very proud of that.”
The robot competition consists of a series of challenges, that all have specific point values, for which the team programs the robot to complete. The goal is to try and score the most points.
Teams are judged in all of the categories, and teams with the highest averages in all of these categories then advance to the state tournament. Eskeli said Hibbing High School has been a leader in robotics, amongst the schools on the Iron Range, for the better part of a decade. They’ve offered the First Lego League (which she has coached since the start) for over 10 years and First Robotics for over seven years.
“I have been very proud of how this program has been supported in our school. I have also loved seeing the unique opportunity this program provides for our students,” Eskeli said. “Many schools run these programs through community ed, but our school has done a great job supporting this program.”
She said robotics is a program unlike any other offered in the district. The activity has a unique blend of working together as a team, focusing on your individual strengths, demonstration of basic problem-solving skills often used in the engineering field, robotic programming, and building robots. Because the program is so varied, she is often able to find a place for all students that want to participate in Robotics to have strengths.
Eskeli said the team is excited to compete in the state competition.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase this unique activity and its benefits to the public. We often sometimes fly under the radar because we don't compete like typical sports teams do, so it's great to be able to show the public the success of our robotics program,” she said. “The support that our district and the community has shown towards Robotics has been wonderful, so it is great to be able to show how that investment has paid off in the successes of our students.”
And the members of The Bluebotic Plague are setting their collective sights on a top finish, hoping to build on the feedback given by the judges at the regional competition, and use that to get better, Eskeli said.
“We are given very detailed judging sheets at the regional competition that show our strengths and weaknesses, as a team, so it is great to look over those. We are able to celebrate our successes and then try to process how to do better at our state level competition. It is our hope, that with a focus on improving areas that we know we need some work on, that we are able to greatly improve at State. We have already set a goal to place near the top at the State competition,” she said.
