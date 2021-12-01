Blue Cross ending two-decade run at customer service center

After nearly 20 years at its current location in Virginia, Blue Cross is looking to shrink its physical space on the Iron Range.
The Eagan, Minn., health care provider is ending its lease at the company's sprawling customer service and claims processing center adjacent to Mesabi Range College, Jim McManus, Blue Cross director of media relations said.
“With a mix of remote and in-office schedules set to become our new work model, the need for physical space has decreased significantly,” McManus said in an email statement. “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Blue Cross has continued 100 percent of our operations work with 96 percent of employees working from home.”
Vacating the 60,000 square-foot customer service and claims processing center leaves a large, modern building standing empty on the west end of the city's Chestnut Street.
However, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. says the city is already working to keep Blue Cross in the Queen City.
“We're trying to find a spot for them,” Cuffe said. “We don't know how big of a space yet, but I think they'd like to stay in Virginia.”
Cuffe said he believes Blue Cross would like to construct a new building.
Some city-owned space along Fourth Street North near the Virginia Coop Credit Union and Range Family Dental, could be a potential site, Cuffe said.
“I don't think they're looking for an existing building, they're looking for new,” Cuffe said.
The $13.8 million center opened in 2002, backed by financial assistance from Eveleth-based Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Opening of the Blue Cross center was one of several economic development initiatives that brought call centers to the Iron Range.
Delta Air Lines reservation center in Chisholm and a Delta Dental customer service center in Gilbert were other efforts that brought new jobs to the Iron Range.
A smaller Blue Cross customer service center opened in 2003 in Aurora. That center closed in 2019.
Leaving the Virginia building won't impact the company's workforce in the region, McManus said.
“Relocating from the Chestnut Street location will have no effect on current jobs or on the overall size of our regional workforce,” McManus said in the statement. “Blue Cross will continue to be a committed employer with active community involvement in the Iron Range.”
At one time, about 500 were employed at the Virginia and Aurora centers.
Blue Cross has since 2012 leased the Virginia building from W.P. Carey, according to McManus.
W.P. Carey is a New York-based real estate investment trust company.
W.P. Carey has agreed to put the building on the market, McManus said.
“The process of finding a buyer and finalizing a sale could take some time,” McManus said. “In all likelihood, Blue Cross will remain in our lease at the current location through a good portion of 2022.”
Cuffe said the city is working to find a new tenant or multiple tenants for the building.
“We would like to see something that creates jobs and improves our economy,” Cuffe said. “I'm just looking at what can be done to get a taxpaying facility.”
As the coronavirus shut down offices, teleworking has become increasingly popular across the nation.
The percentage of households in Minnesota with at least one adult teleworking fluctuated between 41 and 45 percent from August 2020 until March 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
More than two of five workers in computer and mathematics occupations were teleworking as of September 2021. More than one third of business, financial, and legal workers also had the option to work remotely, according to DEED.
Under two percent of food preparation and serving related workers, farmers and those working in the fishing, forestry, transportation, material moving, building, grounds cleaning and maintenance, were teleworking in September.
