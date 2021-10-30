VIRGINIA — Just as the Festival of Trees is making a big comeback this year, so, too, is the "ugly Christmas sweater.”
Chestnut Street will be crawling with ugly sweaters — and people supporting downtown bars — on Nov. 20.
The Olcott Brewfest Committee has partnered with ReVive Virginia to host the Blitzen Bar Crawl and Ugly Sweater Contest.
Like many businesses, downtown Virginia bars “have had a rough go of it since COVID started,” said Carly Gobats, with Brewfest. For instance, they missed out on patronage from the annual Land of the Loon festival’s parade and street dance, not held for the past two summers because of the pandemic, she said.
The bar crawl, an age 21 or older event, “is a good way to support them.”
The first 200 “crawlers” to register for the inaugural Festival of Trees’ event will be guaranteed a swag bag containing reindeer antlers, a Brewfest shot glass, along with a commemorative Blitzen Bar Crawl can koozie and a T-shirt sporting the slogan, “Sleigh Some Bars.”
Swag bag pickup and “grub,” provided by M.B.’s Little Gourmet Deli, of Virginia, begins at 5 p.m. at the Virginia Elks Lodge No. 1003. The crawl will launch about 7 p.m., following the Festival of Trees’ Twilight Holiday Parade on Chestnut Street.
In addition to the Elks, five main street bars are participating: Poppers Bar, Flaimer’s Bar, Mel’s Sportspage, Pauly G’s, and Rainy Lake Saloon.
Crawlers are not required to drink at each establishment, but will receive raffle tickets to drop off at each location, providing more chances to win prizes. Crawlers are asked to drink responsibly, and designated drivers are encouraged.
The prize drawing and ugly sweater contest will be held at 10 p.m. at Rainy Lake.
The Brewfest committee, which organizes the summertime celebration, has not held a “winter event” in a number of years, Gobats said.
“This is an opportunity to be festive and have some fun, while getting out and showing support for our downtown bars,” she said.
The $30 Blitzen Bar Crawl tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting virginiafestivaloftrees.com/blitzen or at the Virginia Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.