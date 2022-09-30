HIBBING — Organizers of the Fall Festival event at Blessed Sacrament Church feel there’s something for just about everyone at the popular event.
Live music, pie by the slice, raffles, kids games, inflatables, crafts, a luncheon, and more are planned for the festival, which is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hibbing church.
“We had to pause it for the pandemic, but we’re bringing it back,” said Stephanie Rancourt, chair for this year’s event.
Rancourt said the Fall Festival started out years ago as a church bazaar but has grown into a community event.
“We wanted something that is wholesome and enjoyable for people to partake in,” Rancourt said.
One notable change from previous years is that instead of a large cash or prize drawing, tickets for the November drawing will be available at the festival.
Rancourt explained that the November drawing was developed during the pandemic.
Tickets for the November drawing are $20 apiece and give the ticket holder 30 chances to win.
“We pick a winning ticket for every day of November,” Rancourt explained, adding that if you win, your ticket then goes back into the barrel for a chance to win again.
Tickets for the raffle are being sold by students at the Assumption School and the parish. There are about 4,000 tickets available, and the number printed on the tickets helps identify if the proceeds go to the school or to the parish, Rancourt said.
There are various booths planned for the Fal Festival, where deli items, cookies by the pound, bakery items, crafts, and small raffles will be available.
The small raffles are typically baskets with an assortment of items inside, according to Rancourt.
Lunch will be the choice of a meatball sub or sloppy joe, served with chips and a pickle. Pie slices will be sold by the slice with the option of ala mode. There’s also a variety of beverages available to purchase: pop, water, coffee, hot cider and hot chocolate.
Toward the end of the festival, there may be an opportunity to purchase a whole pie, depending on availability, according to Rancourt.
There’s also games, a bounce castle and an inflatable obstacle course for the kids, all unlimited with the purchase of a $10 wristband.
Live music by the Cowboy Blue Angel duo is planned in the big hall during the festival.
“The hall is accessible and there are places for people to sit,” Rancourt said. “It’s where lunch and pie are served.”
Tickets for the November raffle may also be purchased by calling the church office at 218-262-5541.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.