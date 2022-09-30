HIBBING — Organizers of the Fall Festival event at Blessed Sacrament Church feel there’s something for just about everyone at the popular event.

Live music, pie by the slice, raffles, kids games, inflatables, crafts, a luncheon, and more are planned for the festival, which is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hibbing church.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments