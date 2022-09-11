VIRGINIA — Marquette Catholic School’s eighth grade class is a tight-knit group of 10 students, who say they are looking forward to a school year of “fun activities” and are already excited for the end-of-the-year class trip to Washington, D.C.
Just a few years ago, however, students at the school did not have the opportunity to spend two extra middle school years immersed in faith-based education, especially during what can often be difficult growing-up times.
The students are only the second group in many decades to experience eighth grade at Marquette, after eighth grade was added to the school last year and seventh grade a year earlier.
Marquette, which has a more than 100-year history in Virginia, originally went through eighth grade, but in more recent times, only operated through sixth grade.
Students, school staff and parents say the addition of a junior high has been a godsend for the Marquette school and Holy Spirit Catholic Church community.
“It’s been a huge blessing to add seventh grade two years ago and eighth grade last year. Those are critical years in a student’s life,” said Marquette Principal Lisa Kvas. Students that age “care deeply about what their peers think of them. They are growing into their own and realizing who they are. We are very blessed to have these couple of years to help them form themselves, while being guided in faith.”
Kvas said “there is a reason” a school Mass was held on the first day of classes. “Jesus Christ is the foundation and focus of everything at the school.”
Marquette is on par with other elementary schools in all other aspects — accredited, with qualified teachers instructing in all the core subjects. But “every day, all day, students are immersed in the Catholic faith,” she said.
“We are constantly working with students to develop their morality” and to teach kids “how to become more Christlike and love and serve other people.”
As Holy Spirit pastor, the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, often says, Kvas said, “Marquette is not a school full of saints, but saints in the making.”
Marquette is a small enough school to detect and rectify behaviors that are not Christian-like or “not meeting expectations on how to treat each other,” especially during those challenging junior high years, when students endure the same struggles and pressures as their public school peers, Kvas said. But when addressing negative behaviors, “the Catholic, Christian side — we get to bring that into the conversation.”
Kvas said she appreciates the families of last year’s eighth graders, who “trusted in us and were committed enough to the things that make us different” during a year of transition. Adding an eighth grade meant “things needed ironing out,” she said. Those families “blazed a trail” for future students and generations.
Parishioner Alyson Bialke’s son, Colton, was among Marquette’s nine eighth-grade students last year.
She’s had three previous children graduate from Marquette in sixth grade, before junior high was added, and currently also has kids in seventh and fourth grade.
Bialke said she felt better turning her son over to public school in the Rock Ridge School District with him having spent junior high at Marquette.
“It was very seamless,” she said, compared to the nervousness encountered when her other children began public school in seventh grade.
Bialke said she knew Colton was “well taken care of” during years when kids can test boundaries, and her youngest kids will be, too.
Marquette, she said, is “a safe place to make those mistakes and learn” and be corrected “in a loving way.”
Kvas said Marquette is also implementing a new Bible-based social-emotional curriculum in the junior high this year, as well as expanding “on the formation side.” There will be “active Monday morning praise and worship with all the grades together.”
Naomi Ringhand, Holy Spirit's youth minister, said Marquette strives to be “a home and a family” for students, who are “surrounded by love and security.”
Middle school retreats, with prayer and activities focused on bonding, will be held monthly — most on-site and a fall retreat off-campus. They offer students “time to step away from the routine and businesses of everyday life,” Ringhand said, and allow students to grow to know each other as classmates and, in many ways, “as siblings.”
Kvas added, she hopes older students at the school can serve “as mentors and good role models for the younger students in living out the Catholic faith.”
Eighth graders Greta Frost, Jordan Waldorf, Gianina Paulsen, and Theresa Berlin said they are grateful to have two extra years at Marquette.
Students “get to pray and go to Mass and learn about God” throughout the day, Gianina said.
As a small class, “everyone is so close,” and it feels safe, Greta said, adding that as middle schoolers, she and her classmates can be role models for the rest of the school.
Theresa said she used to look up to sixth graders when they were the oldest in the school. Now, as an eighth grader, “that’s me.”
While the current and previous eighth grade classes have been small, there are 18 seventh graders this year, 25 students in fifth and first grades, 50 in pre-kindergarten and roughly 20 in most other grades.
With the junior high addition, “we are bursting at the seams,” Kvas said. “We have maximized every inch of space.”
The Marquette school has seen “105 years-worth of students,” and there is something special about that, she said.
But as the school grows, it’s in need of more space, and building or finding an existing location to expand is being considered, with all involved “very prayerful with whatever direction we go,” Kvas said. Launching a Catholic high school, down the road, has been considered as well, she said.
The principal said she is “very appreciative of the public school options and the ways they work with us.” After all, “our students become their students.” The schools, ultimately, “serve families in the community as one big unit.”
A Catholic school education is simply something some families choose to do.
While Marquette now has two additional grades, the eighth graders advise their younger schoolmates to enjoy all their years in the faith-based educational community.
Students will appreciate it as they get older, Gianina said.
“The weeks may seem slow, but it goes by so fast,” Theresa added. “Enjoy it while you are here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.