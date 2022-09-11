Addition of junior high a godsend for Catholic school

The Marquette Catholic School 8th grade class takes a class photo outside the playground Thursday afternoon. The newly added junior high program at Marquette is growing rapidly just a few years after it was started.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — Marquette Catholic School’s eighth grade class is a tight-knit group of 10 students, who say they are looking forward to a school year of “fun activities” and are already excited for the end-of-the-year class trip to Washington, D.C.

Just a few years ago, however, students at the school did not have the opportunity to spend two extra middle school years immersed in faith-based education, especially during what can often be difficult growing-up times.

