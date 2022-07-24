ELY — Thursday is set to be a big day for the littlest packmates of the International Wolf Center.
The roughly 3 1/2-month-old pups, brothers Blackstone and Caz, will start their important journey as IWC “ambassador” wolves.
It’s a responsibility that means no more to the young gray wolves than simply acting as they normally would.
But, then, that’s really the point.
By exhibiting typical wolf behavior, the littermates will serve as ambassadors of their brothers and sisters in the wild — helping to teach the world about gray wolves.
The IWC’s wolf care team plans to begin the pups’ careful introduction to the center’s Exhibit Pack, consisting of 1-year-old Rieka, and 6-year-old brothers Axel and Grayson, starting Thursday.
It will lead to Blackstone and Caz moving from their small, outdoor pup enclosure into the main, 1 1/4-acre enclosure with the mature wolves, where they will become full-fledged members of the pack.
The pups, however, have been doing their job since arriving at the IWC in May at about a month old. They have not only amused visitors with their pup cuteness and playful antics, but have, from the start, been teaching about wolf behavior via a live-streaming pup cam and five daily 15-minute pup programs.
The public has played a role in their socialization, as well.
During the programs, held outside the fenced pup enclosure, Blackstone and Caz have been exposed to “the human component” — learning to deal with noisy little humans and distractions, said IWC Wolf Curator Lori Schmidt.
It’s a critical aspect for captive wolves in an educational setting, where they are cared for and viewed daily by humans.
—-
Blackstone and Caz gnawed on a piece of moose liver during a recent program, as an IWC staff member explained to visitors how wolves in the wild exhibit the behavior of caching — digging a hole to temporarily bury meat.
Blackstone has done that at the center, she said, explaining how it is a significant behavior to protect food from scavengers. Occasionally, “Caz has gone out and stolen it from him.”
There has been much bonding and “good interactions” between the littermates, Schmidt said. The pups play with and test each other, as siblings will do.
The brothers, born April 6, were obtained from a United States Department of Agriculture-licensed facility in western Minnesota, where they had begun the socialization process.
They came to the center just a year after the IWC acquired gray wolf Reika last spring.
The center adds two pups to the pack every four years — allowing enough time for the animals to become cohesive, while assuring the current wolves don’t age to a point that new pups would be stressful and test their weaknesses.
But not much was typical during the pandemic.
The IWC was slated to welcome a pair of pups in 2020, but COVID put a halt to those plans. The center was closed to the public during the height of the pandemic, and wolf care staff were concerned that pups would not be exposed to enough people.
So, they waited until last year. However, Rieka, born in late-May 2021 at the Wildlife Science Center in Stacy, Minnesota, was the sole pup of the litter. Typically a litter consists of four to six pups.
As a singleton, she would age alone with the wolves five years her senior. Thus, it was decided to bring in two more pups this year.
Like Rieka, Caz and Blackstone are Northwestern subspecies of gray wolves, also known as the Rocky Mountain subspecies. There are five subspecies of gray wolves.
Grayson and Axel, born in May 2016, are Arctic gray wolves. Previous ambassador wolves have represented other subspecies, including Great Plains gray wolves.
As in the past, the pups were named in an online contest.
“Blackstone” was chosen because the pup has a black-hued lower muzzle; he was also named after Ely’s Blackstone Lake. “Caz” is a name that means “vigilant one” or “watchful one.”
And that suits his behavior, according to Schmidt.
The curator is keenly aware of all the wolves’ behaviors, from eye contact to their ear and tail postures.
A “behavior team” will keep a close, around-the-clock eye on the pups and exhibit wolves through at least the first five days of the introduction, she said. There will also be a virtual behavior team watching on the IWC’s cameras, which the public can also view at wolf.org.
Introduction into the main pack is both weight- and behavior-driven. It’s important for it to occur when the pups are large enough, but not too big so as to test the older animals’ weaknesses, Schmidt explained.
Blackstone and Caz, at just over 44 and 41 pounds, respectively, are now big enough. Their growth chart mirrors that of a previous wolf, Aiden, who grew to be 129 pounds, Schmidt said.
The adult wolves will first be brought into the pup holding enclosure, one by one, starting with the most dominant, with staff members present. Once all the wolves are in the small enclosure and the animals all appear comfortable with each other, they will all be let into the main enclosure.
Adult wolves produce a hormone called prolactin that makes them natural caregivers of the young, allowing the animals to foster even non-related pups. Prolactin wanes as summer turns to fall, adding to the need to engage in introduction before the adults become more defensive.
And the pups are growing fast.
Their guard hairs — a secondary coat of fur — are coming in, which aid in their ability to regulate body temperature, and they are resembling adult wolves more and more each day.
Schmidt noted that wolf care staff dress in light jackets every day — even in the hottest of temperatures — to provide them with insight on “how the pups are feeling.” If team members are warm, they know it’s time to help cool off the pups, who also have a small pool, by offering them ice cubes or wetting down their bellies.
The team also engages in “enrichment” activities with the pups, providing them with such things as bison hides, snake skins and beaver tails for playful development.
The center works with trappers, and road-kill deer and moose often help to sustain the maturing pups. Zup’s Food Market in Ely has been giving the center bone dust from butchering for additional nourishment for many years.
—-
Blackstone and Caz have been getting to know the adult wolves already through a chain-link fence that divides their spaces, where they can see and sniff each other and communicate.
It seems the adults are trying to dominate and “are ready for some discipline” for the pups, Schmidt said.
The curator’s recently adopted 8-year-old Border Collie, Neeter, has also been keeping the pups in line. Schmidt typically uses herding dogs to teach pups submission and provide them with comfort. “They will submit to a dog through the fence,” she said, as Caz did just that, rolling on his back on the other side of the gate where Neeter — growling at the pups occasionally — stood watch.
Schmidt said she expects the pups’ introduction into the pack to go well. Wolf care staff recently brought Rieka into their pen, where she played with them and “did really well.” There was a lot of tail wagging, and “the pups were happy to see her.”
As a young wolf, she will be beneficial to the dynamic of the pack with the 6-year-old wolves, Schmidt said, adding that she is looking forward to “the boys” joining the Exhibit Pack, where they will continue to educate the public.
The brothers’ work is just beginning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.