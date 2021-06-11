Blackbird serenade

A male red wing blackbird sings loudly as people move along a path near the shore of Silver Lake in Virginia. The birds will display agressive behavior in an effort to defend their nests.

 Mark Sauer

A male red wing blackbird sings loudly as people move along a path near the shore of Silver Lake in Virginia. The birds will display agressive behavior in an effort to defend their nests.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments