CHISHOLM—Christine Olson, local compiler for the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count held reported this week that 1,845 individual birds, representing 28 species of birds were counted during the event on Jan. 1.
The local count is held in conjunction with the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count and encompasses a 15-mile radius with the center very near the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.
In an email earlier this week, Olson said weather conditions on Jan. 1 couldn’t have been more perfect for the count.
“Temperatures in the upper 20s, along with a light breeze and overcast skies made for perfect conditions for bird watching,” Olson said. “We weren’t blinded by bright sunshine, and everything was dusted in frost—truly a winter wonderland.”
Olson said 12 feeder watchers in eight parties dedicated 27 watch hours to this year’s count in addition to two field observers dedicating 15.5 hours, and driving 255 miles.
“Sightings of our expected wintertime birds were plentiful: Black-capped Chickadees, Blue Jays, woodpeckers, and nuthatches,” Olson wrote in an email on Monday. “We had many winter finches, too, which was welcomed because sightings of Pine and Evening Grosbeaks, and Common Redpolls tend to fluctuate from year to year.”
Olson also shared some “extraordinary sightings” recorded in this year’s count, including a Brown Thrasher near McQuade Lake, a male and a female Northern Cardinal in a Chisholm backyard, and the Hibbing CBC’s first tallying of a Black-billed Magpie, which was seen by the Hibbing/Chisholm Airport.
“Missing from our report this year included owls, hawks, American Robins, and Canada Jays,” Olson concluded. But there’s always next year.”
Here are the results of the 2023 Hibbing Christmas Bird Count:
Ruffed Grouse-6, Rock Pigeon-157, Mourning Dove-5, Bald Eagle-2,Downy Woodpecker-19, Hairy Woodpecker-15, Pileated Woodpecker-9, Northern Shrike-2,Wild Turkey-28, Blue Jay-70, American Crow-56, Common Raven-61, Black-capped Chickadee-566, Red-breasted Nuthatch-24, White-breasted Nuthatch-10, European Starling-333, Bohemian Waxwing-75, House Sparrow-9, Evening Grosbeak-75, Pine Grosbeak-243, Common Redpoll-41, Pine Siskin-15, American Goldfinch-15, Snow Bunting-2, Dark-eyed Junco-3, Northern Cardinal-2, Black-billed Magpie-1, Brown Thrasher-1.
