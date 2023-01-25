Winter feeding time

A chickadee picks at sunflower seeds at a feeder.

 File Photo

CHISHOLM—Christine Olson, local compiler for the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count held reported this week that 1,845 individual birds, representing 28 species of birds were counted during the event on Jan. 1.

The local count is held in conjunction with the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count and encompasses a 15-mile radius with the center very near the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments