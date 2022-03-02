CHISHOLM — Since 2008 the Black Bear Bakery has developed a reputation for its baked goods, including donuts, cookies, apple fritters, pies, and bear paws, and a deli featuring homemade soups and sandwiches made with fresh bakery bread, regular and wild rice pasties, and a variety of other deli items to tempt one’s taste buds — as stated on its logo, “The Good Stuff’s in Here.” The bakery’s name and decor reflects the owner, Iona Lutt’s passion for black bears.
On Monday Lutt reached out to the community via the Black Bear Bakery Facebook page to tell about the difficult decision she made to close the bakery, located at 17 West Lake St. due to health reasons. This Saturday is set to be the final day of operations there.
“It is with a broken heart and much sadness that I have to tell you all that I have been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” read the post. “The bakery will be closed after this Saturday. March 5th will be my last day.”
Lutt went on to say that she is planning on selling the building eventually.
“So sorry for this news,” she wrote. “I love my bakery and I love Chisholm and all of its fine people! You all have been very good to me!”
Lutt’s message was met with an outpouring of support from the people of Chisholm, the Iron Range, and beyond expressing words of inspiration, love, and thoughts and prayers for Lutt and her family. Many of the people who commented also shared their appreciation for Lutt and the hard work she’s put into making their favorites at the Black Bear Bakery.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa on Tuesday, said his thoughts and concerns first and foremost are for the bakery’s owner and her health.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her,” Champa said.
Champa also mentioned the bakery’s commitment to the community over the years, particularly with the challenges the past couple of years during the pandemic.
The mayor also talked about the bakery’s impending closure on Saturday, which he said will definitely be felt by the community.
“Everybody loved that bakery — it’ll be a devastating loss to the community,” he said.
Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche was still processing the news on Tuesday, after recently hearing it directly from Lutt.
“It’s sad to watch one of our community members face such hardships,” Kishel-Roche said.
Kishel-Roche said she’s gotten to know Lutt on a personal level, since she first stopped by the Chamber office nearly 15 years ago, when she first inquired about purchasing the bakery that had closed and was up for sale.
It was a passion for black bear hunting that brought Lutt from South Dakota, where she owned a bakery and deli, to Chisholm. She and her business partner Terry Bode had hunted black bears in the area when they learned the bakery in Chisholm was closed and for sale.
“They originally moved here because they liked to bear hunt, and over the years we watched her make improvements to the facility,” Kishel-Roche said.
With the addition of outdoor seating for summertime, and new menu items being added all the time including breakfast sandwiches and the many lunch offerings, the bakery became a popular stop for breakfast and lunch, she said.
Kishel-Roche said the bakery’s closing is a loss to the community, adding that many times she’s had people come in her office, making a point of telling her how much they enjoy stopping at the Black Bear Bakery while in town.
In 2017 Lutt and the Black Bear Bakery made headlines when United States Senator Amy Klobuchar served up muffins, scones and other early morning goodies on a platter during her “Minnesota Morning” in Washington, D.C.
“Black Bear Bakery offers a place for the community to come together,” Klobuchar stated in a press release then. “It is a great example of a local, family-owned business that helps boost our economy.”
