Black Bear Bakery and Cafe prepares for future opening

CHISHOLM — What started out as a casual conversation on a movie set has turned into a sweet deal.
Owners Robert Enriquez, a producer/director from Los Angeles California and Lloyd Show, a union laborer of Chisholm, recently closed on the purchase of the former Black Bear Bakery, and are planning on reopening it in the near future as the Black Bear Bakery and Cafe.
At present the two are working on “a little bit of a remodel” of the building, and are working on a menu.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Show said on Thursday.
There is no definite date set for the Black Bear Bakery and Cafe to open its doors, but the new owners are hoping it won’t be too long.
“If I could get it opened in two months, I’d be thrilled,” Enriquez said.
The now business partners met while working on a set for Cash for Gold, a feature film shot in Chisholm and surrounding area back in February, and struck up a conversation about their shared aspirations for starting up a bakery and coffee shop.
Back in March Iona Lutt, the bakery’s former owner, announced she had made the difficult decision to close the bakery and sell the building following a cancer diagnosis. Upon hearing the news, Enriquez and Show decided to follow their dreams.
Enriquez said he immediately was attracted to the area, while scouting out locations for the film, and decided he wanted to split his time between California and Minnesota. The purchase of the bakery allows him to get a foot in the community, while working with someone that he enjoys working with and trusts, he said.
“I wanted to open a bakery coffee shop, coffee shop bakery type of thing and so did he,” Enriquez said. “When we found out the unfortunate news about Iona it was kismet on how things lined up. We were excited to keep what was there, because of the connection to the community and to keep her recipes intact and keep as close to it as we can with what remains.”
The two say when they are ready to open, they plan to start out as a coffee shop as well as a donut shop and bakery, and plan to offer specialty coffees along with the regular drip coffees patrons of the former bakery were accustomed to.
“We’d rather be good at a few things, instead of bad at 100 things,” Show said.
“I haven’t been in the bakery business, but have been in the restaurant business and have opened sandwich shops,” Enriquez said.
Show and his wife Anna and son Wyatt reside in Chisholm, where Lloyd is a member of the Chisholm Volunteer Fire Department, Chisholm Ambulance Service, and serves on various other community boards.
Lloyd has called Chisholm his home for about 17 years now, and grew up seven miles away in Hibbing. When he was younger, Lloyd worked at the Sunrise Bakery in Hibbing.
Anna is also no stranger to baking.
“My wife and her family are big into baking and goodies,” Show said. “My wife really enjoys making pies, so we’ll probably have a pretty big focus on pies.”
Lloyd is also determined to offer apple fritters — one of the specialties of the former owner — part of the offering at the Black Bear Bakery and Cafe.
There’s also a pretty good chance that the Black Bear Bakery and Cafe could end up in a scene for a film project.
“I’m going to shoot that place like crazy when I get projects lined up,” Enriquez said, while pointing out the obvious financial benefits of having a bakery and cafe readily available for filming.
Enriquez and Show said they are also interested in purchasing a vacant lot next to the bakery for future expansion, and are in discussions with the Chisholm Economic Development Authority (EDA) about purchasing it from the city.
