Biwabik woman’s post-stroke goal: ‘to be 100 percent me by December’

BIWABIK — Kayleigh Lahti is a survivor and proud of it. And she has an important message to deliver: Anyone at any age can have a stroke.
The 27-year-old Biwabik woman is proof of that.
"I was young, healthy, had lost 18 pounds by eating right and going to the gym regularly and you can still have a stroke," she said in a phone interview.
Lahti, the daughter of Rick and Tami Reddick of Iron, will be taking part in the annual Strides for Stroke at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Duluth Miller Hill Mall. It is sponsored by the Minnesota Stroke Association and is a fund-raiser for stroke awareness. Her team is called Kayleigh's Kickers. The website to register and donate is strokemn.org/stridesforstroke/kaileys-kickers.
Lahti's story began at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021. She told her husband Jason she was headed to bed. "I turned on the fan (in the bedroom) and didn't feel it at all on my skin. My lips started going numb. I thought it was an allergic reaction, so I got out of bed. My husband was in the bathroom. I said, 'Jason, there's something wrong — I need to go to the hospital.' The tingling was getting worse, my left went weak and limp, I lowered myself to the floor. I had a sharp pain in my left temple. My husband called 911. I told the first responders I could hardly see anything, I threw up everything."
She was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health in Aurora, where a CT scan revealed that she had had a stroke, and she was subsequently taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's in Duluth. "The whole time my husband and stepson, Jace, weren't allowed to go with me" due to COVID restrictions. An MRI at St. Mary's confirmed the stroke. A problem in her vertebrae column "threw a blood clot to my brain stem," she said. At first her left arm was weak and her left leg "was wobbling," she said. "I was slurring words. I couldn't stand. They had me do cognitive tests.
"I would not have survived if I had gone to bed earlier," she said, and is grateful her husband persuaded her to watch “one more episode of 'Chicago Fire.”
She began rehab at Miller Dwan Hospital in Duluth shortly after Christmas. "It was hard to be in there Christmas and New Year's. The day after Christmas I couldn't hold my head up and it was leaning so far they thought I was having another stroke."
A neurological exam revealed it had been muscle spasms. She began physical and occupational therapy three times a day. Hospital personnel "wanted me to stay longer." She told them she is an athletic trainer at the Mesabi East Schools and at Essentia Health. "I needed to do therapy on my own." She was hospitalized until Jan. 7.
Family and friends "chipped in to help me," taking her to appointments, and she was "cleared to drive in March." The double vision caused by the stroke was helped with prism glasses and she went back to work full time at the Essentia Health clinic in April.
Now she works out at a gym three or four times a week. "I can't run yet, but my goal is to run across the (Mesabi East) football field by August," she said. "I still have problems with the nerves in my face and still have some double vision. Also have some vertigo (sensation of losing one's balance). That's about it."
She said her goal has been to raise $500 through the Strides for Stroke events — donations now are $800. "I never really thought I could get back to being me," she said. "My goal is to be back to 100 percent me by December."
