BIWABIK — Pavement repairs will start taking place Wednesday on Biwabik’s Main Street, which became quite wavy this spring after unexpected settling occurred on the road that had been recently reconstructed.

The repairs are scheduled for Wednesday between Second and Third avenues. During the work, Highway 135 will be fully closed between First Avenue and Eighth Avenue and flaggers will direct traffic to a detour along First Street North. Additional repairs will be done this year with the final layer of pavement added in 2023.

