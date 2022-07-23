BIWABIK — Pavement repairs will start taking place Wednesday on Biwabik’s Main Street, which became quite wavy this spring after unexpected settling occurred on the road that had been recently reconstructed.
The repairs are scheduled for Wednesday between Second and Third avenues. During the work, Highway 135 will be fully closed between First Avenue and Eighth Avenue and flaggers will direct traffic to a detour along First Street North. Additional repairs will be done this year with the final layer of pavement added in 2023.
The additional cost for the repairs will be taken on by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and general contractor Ulland Brothers, according to MnDOT spokesperson Margie Nelson, who didn’t know the exact price tag for the added work.
According to MnDOT, there is no cost to the city of Biwabik for the corrections.
Nelson stated she didn’t have the most up to date information on the cause of the waviness, but said, “It settled more than we expected.’’
Settling corrections were also made in late June with wedge paving near manholes to provide a more walkable surface until the street could be resurfaced.
The $6 million road reconstruction project, which included excavation for storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main replacements, was worked on the previous two summers and was opened to traffic last Nov. 1. The approximately 1-mile downtown phase (from Old County Road 715 on the west to Highway 4 on the east) was part of a much larger project for MnDOT to redo Highway 135.
The project also includes beautification efforts along the roadway.
