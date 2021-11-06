BIWABIK — Biwabik officials and residents will get their first look at the final draft of the strategic plan when Northspan Group of Duluth presents the document at Monday’s City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
The five-year plan will look at: 1) Enhancing and Promoting Amenities; 2) Encouraging and Facilitating Economic Development; 3) Creating a Sense of Community through Engagement; and 4) Reconnecting with Community.
Economic development is always important to most cities, and Biwabik is no different.
The final draft comes after the city just finished $15 million in street and utility improvements, said City Administrator Jeff Jacobson. The improvements have spilled over into the Biwabik real estate market, which has been strong, he added.
“With people coming in, we want to keep up that momentum.’’
Overall, the economy is “going pretty well’’ right now and the town of nearly 1,000 residents is seeing a lot of growth, Jacobson said.
With that in mind, actions being looked at include working with the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to build a business energy retrofit and downtown storefront fund to encourage mixed-used development and preservation of the core commercial area and the Bavarian theme.
“We want to make sure we hold onto that (Bavarian theme) because people are really proud of it, '' Jacobson said.
Other actions include: Supporting housing developers seeking regional or state funding; creating a “We want you, grow your business here!’’ outreach plan; attracting and encouraging remote workers to live in Biwabik; developing and launching a business retention and expansion program; and working with partners to promote the entrepreneurial incubator space in City Hall.
The demolition of the vacant high school and pool building will also create some prime development space, Jacobson said. “It opens up a couple of acres of nice, flat land in the middle of town.’’
Regarding remote workers, the city administrator believes encouraging them to relocate to Biwabik will only help businesses in the area. He said he has talked to more and more folks that came to Biwabik (particularly the annexed area to the east) during the pandemic. They found, in a lot of ways, it was conducive to be in such a nice area working from their laptops, he added.
“You might as well live someplace where you can do your recreation,’’ Jacobson said about the opportunities available in the area.
---
The last strategic plan was implemented more than 12 years ago and the city wanted to do another one with the major infrastructure projects coming to completion.
“The intention was to look at some of the non-physical community visioning stuff,’’ he added.
Jacobson previously said, the strategic plan will be a document that answers the questions: “What do we want to accomplish in the next five years and what strategies are we going to use to accomplish those goals?”
---
Actions being looked at for Enhancing and Promoting Amenities include: Inventorying the community amenities; updating the city and campground websites for mobile users; identifying and utilizing area partners (such as IRRR and East Range Joint Powers Board) to market the amenities; seek representation on the Iron Range Tourism Board; work with ERJPB and the Mesabi East superintendent to revive the Joint Recreation Committee to create a vision for the East Range communities’ amenities, which include the Embarrass Lake beach, parks and Mesabi Trail.
Jacobson said Reconnecting with Community will also be important. Actions being considered include: Researching and installing improved technology for hybrid, live-streamed city meetings; enhancing city meeting agendas to include plain language and explain upcoming highlights and issues; engaging with local partners to share Biwabik community events; and building a better relationship with the Biwabik Area Civic Association.
Regarding Creating a Sense of Community through Engagement, action items include: Creating a regular physical newsletter done in color to supplement and steer people to the digital version; holding an annual town hall or state of the city event; and conducting outreach to grow stronger relationships with homeowner associations.
---
Jacobson anticipates he and the council will be doing a lot of listening Monday as the plan is unveiled.
At the same time, he would like the public to come for the presentation.
“We’d love to hear what people think of it.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.