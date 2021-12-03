Biwabik celebrates season with Weihnachtsfest

BIWABIK — Weihnachtsfest will have a new character this year along with Honk the Moose in his Christmas garb.
The event is slated for tonight and Saturday in Biwabik.
His name is Krampus, a horned figure in Alpine folklore who during the Christmas season scares children who have misbehaved.
According to legend Krampus and St. Nicholas visit children on the night of Dec. 5, with St. Nicholas rewarding the well-behaved children with oranges, dried fruit, walnuts and chocolate, while the badly behaved ones only receive punishment from Krampus with birch rods.
It's all part of the fun of the annual celebration that's in its 38th year. The German-themed festival is in keeping with Giants Ridge and skiing.
"Are you on the Naughty List?" reads a publicity post on the Biwabik Area Civic Association website. "Arrest Warrants will be sold for $5 to arrest someone in the four bars, Dave's Alpine Bar, Biwabik Pub and Poor Gary's Pizza, Luke's Tavern and Vi's Pizza and TNT Bar. Santa and the Krampus will detain the accused to face the Judge who will post bail. If convicted, they must post bail to return to the Krawl."
For those who want to get on the Nice List, "Bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy to the Krampus Krawl venues. Each donation will get you four more tickets for the drawings. Items will be donated to the East Range Food Shelf and to Project Elf."
Today at 6 p.m. is the for the park lighting preview on main street and at the Park Pavilion. Planners said, "The fully animated park light project is four years in the making and this year will be even better!
"Come back Saturday night for the full show, fireworks and hot cocoa by Giants Ridge. Come and enjoy Biwabik’s traditional start of the Christmas season!"
Here's the schedule:
Friday
6 p.m.: Park lighting.
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Krampus Krawl.
Saturday
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Vendors’ events and entertainment at the Park Pavilion. Arts, crafts, baked goods, home based businesses and Candy Haus, this year changed to the Cookie Haus.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Kinderfest featuring free crafts for kids.
5:30 p.m.: Caroling in front of the gazebo.
6 p.m.: Fireworks.
