A priest expected to become Bishop of Duluth has resigned after an allegation that he sexually abused a minor.
The Vatican announced on Monday that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who had been named in June to lead the Duluth Diocese. Mulloy was set to be ordained and installed as bishop on Oct. 1.
The Diocese of Rapid City said in a statement that it received notification in August that Mulloy allegedly sexually abused a minor in the 1980s in South Dakota. Bishop Peter Muhich, of Rapid City, informed law enforcement and Mulloy was removed from his post of engaging in ministry.
“The Diocese then commissioned an independent investigation to determine whether the allegation warranted further investigation under Canon Law,” the Rapid City diocese said in a statement. The investigation led to finding that “the accusation met the standard of Canon Law for further investigation and conclusion and the Holy See was informed” by Muhich.
The Rapid City diocese said Mulloy “received a summary of the specific allegations against him and submitted his resignation.”
Father James B. Bissonette, diocesan administrator for the Diocese of Duluth, issued a statement Monday saying that he would remain at his post until another becomes appointed.
