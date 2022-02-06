HIBBING — Each season, Hibbing’s Carey Lake becomes a hotel of sorts for migrating birds. Pine grosbeaks and redpolls from the Arctic fly in for the winter; belted kingfishers and flycatchers come to enjoy the area’s spring and summer habitat.
Hibbing photographer Kirsten Kepler can name all sorts of other feathered creatures that make the woodlands around the lake their temporary or permanent home.
Capturing images of the world around her — particularly those of nature and its critters — has “opened my eyes to the beauty of the area and many birds that migrate through,” Kepler said.
It is her intent to open the eyes of the community, as well.
Kepler, along with fellow photographer and friend, Megan Majkich, who together formed K2M2 Photography, worked with the City of Hibbing last year to create a bird-feeding and photography area at Carey Lake.
There used to be a line of tree stumps along the roadway leading to the lake where people placed bird seed, Kepler said. That site, however, didn’t have a safe area for motorists to park.
The photographers reached out to the council — particularly Councilor Justin Fosso, whose 2018 candidate platform was to make Hibbing “a destination city” for business, leisure activities and tourism — to find a safer place near the lake for a bird-feeding station.
They met at Carey Lake several times last spring in search of a good spot to put out seed in the winter and came across an ideal location. The station is located off to the left of the fork in the road that leads to the lake, also accessible to a parking lot.
“We agreed on that area. I asked only for some tree stumps (to place extra seed,” said Kepler, who got to work building one-of-a-kind bird seed holders.
“I wanted to stay with the theme of the area, which is huge on cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. I wanted to make it fun and stick with the theme of winter sports.”
Kepler, who said she is not versed in power tools, looked online for possible instructions on how to make a feeder with a skiing theme. She didn’t find anything, so came up with her own blueprint, purchasing 8-foot poles and asking on social media for cross-country skis to upcycle.
Despite not knowing if her design would work, “it turned out nice,” she said.
She has since frequented the station to photograph the many birds that feed there. “It’s a community feeder. Everyone can come out and enjoy it” — whether seeking a chance to spot a migratory bird or to dabble in photography.
Many professional photographers who have learned of the station have visited, as well, Kepler added. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.”
Carey Lake “is a very active lake,” she noted. Just some of the birds a person might observe include blue jays, nuthatches, downy and pileated woodpeckers, black-capped chickadees, a variety of warblers, finches, white-throated sparrows, waxwings, orioles, waterfowl, hummingbirds and an occasional owl.
“You never know what you’re going to see,” Kepler said. Even “deer like to take samples.”
She plans to plant flowers in the area to attract hummingbirds and eventually make more feeders, possibly with a snowshoe theme.
Kepler has been stocking the seeds, paying “out of my own pocket,” she said. Since it is a community feeder, anyone is welcome to help. “Someone did add a suet feeder,” she said, noting that her dream would be for someone to put a bench in the area.
“I’m very proud of the feeders” and of contributing to making the community a better place, Kepler said. “I’m very proud of this project.”
