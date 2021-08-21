DULUTH — Officials from the advocacy group Better In Our Backyard (BIOBY) are asking Iron Range residents to sign an online letter they hope to personally hand to Gov. Tim Walz this fall, asking him to show his support for PolyMet.
This week the group, which is made up of area professionals representing pipelines, the union, mining, and education, among other industries, posted the letter (which includes a place to electronically sign it) at their site, www.betterinourbackyard.com.
Entitled, “Gov. Walz, Please Support Iron Range Communities,” it reads, in part: “The success of PolyMet can help turn things around (on the Iron Range). It can be a catalyst for growth, but the Iron Range needs to see more support from the Governor’s office. Minnesota has ambitious renewable energy goals, and a strong desire to contribute to the broader national renewable energy agenda. Let the Iron Range supply the metals needed for this future.”
Ryan Sistad, executive director of BIOBY, said Wednesday by phone that he and his board are simply looking to get public support for the project from a governor — something that hasn’t happened in the 17 years since it was first announced.
“He could be, and he should be, a cheerleader for PolyMet and other responsible mining opportunities on the Iron Range. Does he want PolyMet to be a success? That's what we want to know,” Sistad said. “For as much as the governor advocates for an increased use in renewable energy technologies in Minnesota, he should also be advocating for much of the metals needed for renewables to start with minerals extracted from Minnesota in an environmentally safe way, by skilled union labor.”
It’s been nearly two decades since officials from PolyMet proposed placing Minnesota’s first fully permitted copper-nickel open pit mine near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes.
Since then the project has seen plenty of delays as officials have attempted to navigate the state’s permitting process while, at times, defending themselves in court from lawsuits filed by various environmental groups.
The latest setback came in July when the state Court of Appeals ordered regulators to revisit a critical air emissions permit given to the project.
The court ruled that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency hadn't sufficiently justified granting the permit after opponents raised allegations that PolyMet was planning a much larger mine.
Environmental groups and a Native American tribe pointed to a report that PolyMet filed with Canadian regulators that suggested PolyMet was considering expanding the mine to four times the size that the air permit would allow.
According to a recent Associated Press story, the appeals court last year said the MPCA hadn't adequately evaluated whether the air permit understated the company's real plans, only to have that ruling overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court. The high court ruled in February that the MPCA wasn't required by federal law to investigate the allegations of “sham permitting."
The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Court of Appeals to consider whether the agency correctly concluded that PolyMet would comply with all terms of the permit, and whether PolyMet had failed to fully disclose all relevant facts or submitted false or misleading information to the agency.
That case is one of several legal challenges still making their way through the courts and regulatory agencies at the state and federal level that have led to suspensions, remands or reversals of important permits.
In the letter to the governor posted online, BIOBY officials alluded to the delays, writing: “For over 17 years, residents on the Iron Range, skilled men and women in the Union Building Trades, small business owners, and political leaders – some who are no longer with us today, some who hadn’t even been born when this process started – have waited patiently for PolyMet and the state regulatory agencies to navigate the complex permitting process, achieve permits and begin production.”
Sistad said Wednesday that he believes most Iron Rangers support the PolyMet project and that getting the mine operating could reverse a trend that has seen the majority of Iron Range communities experiencing severe population drops over the last four decades.
“They need the governor to be more voiceful and supportive of opportunities in the region,” Sistad said.
Barry Davies, Market Development Representative at Iron Workers Local 512, said Wednesday by email that his membership would be very appreciative of the governor’s stamp of approval.
“Local 512 has a long history of supporting Governor Walz and he's been very good on a number of issues for us as well, but I think it's time that he starts being an advocate for PolyMet and the Minnesota state regulatory agencies who approved PolyMet's permits with confidence that the project would not harm the environment,” Davies said. “PolyMet would have a positive impact on communities on the Iron Range, and our membership would be forever grateful to Governor Walz, should he start showing support for PolyMet on a public level.”
Sistad said that while an exact timeline isn’t in place, he believes the letter will be online for a “couple” of months in order for the group to collect a lot of names and that while he’d have to talk it over with the board, one idea would be to hand deliver all the signed letters to the governor’s office.
“(Getting widespread support for the letter) shows what his constituents are thinking in the region that PolyMet is in,” Sistad said. “It’s kind of like managing people. You want to hear what the field is telling you. You want to hear what people on the ground are telling you and residents on the Iron Range, on the ground, are telling him that (it) is something we want. This is something that we think we can do.”
BIOBY was formed in 2017 in Duluth. The group advocates for projects they believe can help grow the economy while also protecting the local environment. The three projects they believe fall in line with that objective is PolyMet, Twin Metals of Minnesota, and Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project.
According to literature on the group’s web site, “Better In Our Back Yard is a coalition of dedicated young professionals and emerging leaders in the region who understand that responsible industry creates a thriving economy in northern Minnesota while protecting the region’s pristine environment.”
The letter, along with a place to sign, can be found here: https://betterinourbackyard.com/letter-to-governor-walz/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.