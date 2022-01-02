Bill Ewens celebrates 100 years with health and humor

VIRGINIA — Bill Ewens laughs heartily about reaching a milestone birthday, but turns serious when imparting this advice: “Drink in all there is to learn, all there is to know. Enjoy people, talk to people. Read. Life can be exciting.”
The Ely Lake/Eveleth man celebrates his 100th birthday on January 3, and a surprise party open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the Virginia Elks Club.
Ewens’ memory is sharp for details. In an interview at Kunnari’s Restaurant, where he is a frequent visitor, he recited the poem “Sea-Fever” by John Masefield:
I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,
And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by;
And the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s shaking,
And a grey mist on the sea’s face, and a grey dawn breaking.
“I think all my classmates have expired. There might be some out in the boonies I don’t know of,” Ewens says while looking at a reunion photograph of his Virginia Class of 1940 taken several years ago.
Ewens and his twin brother Richard, of Slovenian background, were adopted by Dr. Harry B. Ewens and his wife Marguerite when they were a few weeks old. Ewens said of his brother, who died 15 years ago, “he was the clown of the family,” a trait shared by Bill Ewens.
He and his wife Kathryn Ely Ewens, who died in 2019 at 95, have two sons, John Ely of Mountain Iron and Robert (Robyn) Ewens, who lives in the state of Virginia, one daughter, Jane (Mac) McFarland of Maine, four grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren.
He said of Kathryn, “We dated and that was it. She was a talented pianist and talented golfer. She made sure I ate the proper things.”
Ewens kept the mindset about nutrition and cooks his own meals.
“Meatloaf and stir fry, fresh salmon, fish twice a week. I make marvelous salads, with celery bell peppers, grapes and cut-up apples,” he said.
He told of the feelings he experienced when his wife of 69 years died. “You’re either going to finish this life” in good fashion, or “You’re going to drift off into nothing.”
He decided he was “going to get better,” Ewens said. “I get lonesome once in a while.”
Ewens career was varied.
He graduated in education at the University of Minnesota and taught math and science in the southern Minnesota town of Fulda. He took graduate studies at the University of Colorado and had a long career as a metallurgist in the mining industry.
