The Marko and Anna Zidich family all gathered for this delightful photo one day in early 1953. All of their names are found under the photo and you’ll find that there is one set of twins. Maybe some “Years of Yore” readers knew this big family and maybe even went to school with some of the children.
This lovely portrait of Jacob and Hilma Banttari and their 15 adult children was taken in 1952. The children did attend Hibbing schools, perhaps even the Townline School since their farm was located not far from there.
COURTESY OF ORE, IRON, AND MEN MAGAZINE
Happy Father’s Day! Whether your dad lives across the street or in Heaven, like Joe’s dad and my dad, hardworking fathers (and mothers!) should be celebrated.
“Ore, Iron and Men” is the title of the fine monthly magazine published from 1950 to 1963 for the employees of the Oliver Iron Mining Division, United States Steel Corporation, and their families by the company’s Industrial Relations Department. In the pages of this publication can be found all sorts of information about how iron ore mining was carried out at that time. Elements of the company’s history, stories about employees, their spouses, their children, and their achievements and hobbies are also included. Reading this magazine truly opens up a door to learning about the everyday lives—jobs, challenges, leisure activities—of people in our area in those years.
