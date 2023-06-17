Happy Father’s Day! Whether your dad lives across the street or in Heaven, like Joe’s dad and my dad, hardworking fathers (and mothers!) should be celebrated.

“Ore, Iron and Men” is the title of the fine monthly magazine published from 1950 to 1963 for the employees of the Oliver Iron Mining Division, United States Steel Corporation, and their families by the company’s Industrial Relations Department. In the pages of this publication can be found all sorts of information about how iron ore mining was carried out at that time. Elements of the company’s history, stories about employees, their spouses, their children, and their achievements and hobbies are also included. Reading this magazine truly opens up a door to learning about the everyday lives—jobs, challenges, leisure activities—of people in our area in those years.

