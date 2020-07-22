Bicycle registration

Virginia Police Department Lt. John Swenson registers a bicycle Tuesday afternoon during a steady rain outside the AEOA building. The community relations officer is encouraging Virginia residents to register their bicycles so that if they are ever lost or stolen they can be returned to their owners. Lt. Swenson will also be at Malicious Motors, 100 4th Street South Saturday July 25 and August 21 during the Salvation Army back to school back pack giveaway.