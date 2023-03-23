Benson Family Singers

The Benson Family Singers are preparing for a return performance set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Chisholm Baptist Church.

 Kian J Wentzlaff

CHISHOLM—A family group from Faribault, Minn. that has performed at a variety of venues across the country is making a return performance to Chisholm.

The Benson Family Singers is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Chisholm Baptist Church. A free will offering is being accepted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments