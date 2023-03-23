CHISHOLM—A family group from Faribault, Minn. that has performed at a variety of venues across the country is making a return performance to Chisholm.
The Benson Family Singers is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Chisholm Baptist Church. A free will offering is being accepted.
“The Benson Family Singers have a unique ministry consisting of barbershop, bluegrass, and gospel music,” according to a description on their website.”They specialize in tight, a cappella harmonies and also play a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, bass, violin, and mandolin.”
Peter Benson said the group’s performance are family oriented and contain a “lot of humor, various songs and entertainment with a message.”
The Benson Family Singers consists of Peter, his wife, Rachelle, and their five children:David, Aaron, Luke, Paul and Keziah. The parents and the four oldest children play an instrument as well as sing.
Together they have performed for many shows, festivals, fairs, churches, and private events throughout the country.
“We do 50 to 60 concerts a year at times and some are bigger than others,” Peter said.
Rev. Dan Erickson, lead pastor at Chisholm Baptist said the church is pleased to have the Benson Family present another concert in Chisholm.
“They were with us about five years ago and the bluegrass gospel style music they shared brought smiles to our faces and encouragement to our hearts,” Erickson said.
Peter said the group is happy to be out touring again. He said they did some outdoor concerts during the pandemic, mainly in South Dakota and Nebraska. That was a stark contrast to January, February and March of 2020, which were the group’s three biggest months, he noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.