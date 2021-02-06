The beautiful environs of Bennett Park in Hibbing have been enjoyed by generations. The history of the park and its changes through the years adds to an appreciation for it today.
So many people have wonderful memories and stories about the park. Whether it was a certain baseball game, a family reunion, a musical play performed or a band concert enjoyed, Bennett Park has been the scene of many a memorable event.
People may not know it, but at Bennett Park there once was a zoo. Hibbing schoolteachers who share Hibbing’s history with their students often say children’s eyes light up at stories about the zoo. When the classes enjoy an end-of-the-year picnic in Bennett Park, students will again ask about the zoo.
I wrote this article using a compilation of several sources. It is by no means a comprehensive history of this interesting park. The Hibbing Daily Tribune on June 29, 1946, published an article about the Hibbing parks. Then, on January 1, 2000, the late Hibbing Daily Tribune newspaperman Jack Lynch published his research into Bennett Park’s namesake. Finally, my thanks to Joe Seeba, long-time member of the Hibbing Historical Society, who did a great deal of research into the zoo’s animals for a Society newsletter.
•••
The Hibbing Park System, which has given the community so many lovely parks around town, began in 1912. In that year, the newly-organized Park Board hired Conrad P. Wolf as Park Superintendent. His main responsibility was to oversee the design and building of Bennett Park, located on a 56-acre tract south of the original townsite of Hibbing. The large, beautiful Bennett Park was one of many civic projects championed by Victor Power, longtime Hibbing mayor, to help beautify the village.
The community of Hibbing had incorporated 19 years earlier when the town was located two miles north of where it is today. The move of the town, in order that the rich ore beneath it could be mined, began soon after WWI ended in 1918 and really got underway in 1920-21.
When plans for the town’s move began, Alice, a small location further south of the Bennett Park, was chosen as the new spot for the town. There was no large quantity of mineable ore in that area, so it was felt to be a secure place for the town to settle permanently. Thus, Bennett Park ended up partway between North (old) and South (new) Hibbing.
The park was named in honor of Russell Meridan Bennett, a Mesabi Iron Range prospector. One of the Mesabi’s greatest underground mines, located near Keewatin, was also named for him. Bennett had made an agreement with Minneapolis businessman John Pillsbury for a certain percentage of interest on any iron ore found beneath Pillsbury’s vast timber holdings. Bennett partnered up with John Munro Longyear, among other prospectors, to investigate the Pillsbury properties and was soon doing very well financially because of the massive amount of iron ore they found.
Bennett enjoyed camping and hunting. Most of his family lived in Minneapolis and he would eventually move back there, building a home called Cedarhurst on Lake Minnetonka. He died in 1934.
The Sargent Land Company was also a property owner and mine developer in the area. A deal was made between the Village of Hibbing and the Sargent Land Company to lease the acres for the park for an annual rental of one dollar. Later, the Village purchased the land.
The landscape firm of Morell and Nichols was hired to draw plans and specifications for the new park. These landscape architects had recently relocated to Minneapolis from New York City after becoming very well-known in Minnesota. They “blended European training with East Coast style and Minnesota character.” They designed areas in Duluth and throughout the Twin Cities. Their design for Bennett Park was enthusiastically agreed to by the Park Board and work on the park began in 1912. Over the next two years the park’s development attracted much attention. The local newspapers gave regular updates about its progress until at last the grand opening arrived.
On Sunday, September 15, 1914, the formal opening of the park took place. It was estimated that 6,000 people attended the festivities. People enthusiastically exclaimed about the “pretty spot” and “fine appearance” of this new Mesabi Range showplace.
A stream flowed through the park with wooden footbridges that gently arched over the water where swans floated. Flower beds were profuse on the grounds, and many of the flowers were grown and over-wintered in the five greenhouses and conservatory which were located on the east side of the park grounds. Many of the flowers and greenery grown there were also used for public purposes such as community banquets, in the library and hospital, and as decorations in the churches throughout the year.
An annual event held in the conservatory was the Chrysanthemum Show. This event attracted spectators from all over the area to view colorful displays of red, gold, yellow, and white mums. Collections of over 80,000 blooms were displayed at the 32nd show in November 1945.
Among the opening day’s highlights were the Hibbing City Band which “discoursed sweet music for several hours” from the new rustic-style bandstand. The bandstand was equipped with a sound amplifier and three large speakers which sent the music out across the park.
Newspapers reported that comments made that opening day included how many plans were discussed among families and friends for picnics in the coming summer. Indeed, it was easy to understand the reason for these comments when details about the park’s amenities were described. For example, picnic grounds were located on both the east and west sides of the park. Individual fireplaces, tables and benches made these areas very attractive among the carefully landscaped grounds. Wood supplies for camp fires were kept in bins near each fireplace.
A few years later a pavilion for open air parties was added to the park. It included a kitchen furnished with a gas range and other essentials for preparing food. This pavilion had originally been built in 1913 as a marketplace in North Hibbing, then moved to the park in 1918 and redesigned as an entertainment spot.
Garages to house equipment for the park’s upkeep were important to the original design so that maintenance could be immediately taken care of in all seasons. A “comfort station” (toilets and sinks) was located on the northwest corner of the park.
Credit must be given to the people who, throughout the years, served on the Park Board. Because of their careful oversight, the park was maintained and updated. Other men followed Conrad Wolf as Park Superintendent until that position was discontinued and a new position of Parks Foreman was designed. That job was eventually split into two jobs within the city: general foreman and maintenance foreman.
Playground equipment was added to the park. As styles of such equipment changed through the years, the city has seen to it that new pieces are added and worn-out or unsafe pieces removed. (Remember the metal slides that we burned the back of our legs on during those long-ago summers?) A very recent addition is the “Splash Pad,” which is a fun way to cool off.
Lighted baseball and softball fields were also added to the park through the years and are used consistently. It’s nice to hear the crack of a bat and cheers from the crowd echoing over the acres on a summer evening. In the past couple of years a wonderful new type of baseball field was built. Called a “Miracle Field,” the special surface eliminates barriers for people in wheelchairs or with other physical or mental issues from playing the Great America Pastime. Teams come from all across the area to play on this new, inclusive field.
Upgrades to the basketball courts took place in recent years. Skateboarding ramps are very popular, too. The north side of the park includes horseshoe and bocce ball areas that are used by leagues throughout the summer.
And, under a new canopy, the Hibbing City Band still entertains appreciative audiences.
But of all the fun and interesting things about Bennett Park, the fact that it once included a zoo is perhaps the most fascinating.
The zoo held hundreds of birds and an assortment of mammals. Vegetables and root crops to feed the animals were grown on a tract of land inside the park. Among the animals were a few different species of bears, buffalo, antelope, elk, reindeer, lions, and monkeys. The original blueprint for the zoo also shows areas for lynx, puma, bobcats, seals, and walrus, but it is unclear if all of those animals did in fact reside at the zoo.
At a point in the mid-1930s, some of the animals began to be moved to other zoos or wildlife refuges. The Duluth Zoo apparently took many of them. No definitive year or reason for the specific animal’s move has yet been found, but it seems that in the depth of the Great Depression, food for exotic animals when local people were hungry, may have been a major reason for the zoo’s demise. World War II (1941 -1945) also resulted in other priorities than the care and upkeep of the zoo. By 1946, the zoo was closed.
The greenhouses and large flower beds were also removed through the years for various reasons – often due to costs and upkeep involved. But Bennett Park is still a terrific place for people of all ages to spend time. On a number of occasions this past summer, Joe and I found a shady spot to “tailgate” with lawn chairs, salad, and pizza. Because of COVID, many of the groups that normally would fill the park and its fields and courts were not there, so it was much quieter we noted. But the beauty of the grounds, still well-maintained, made for a peaceful place to spend some time in a difficult year.
And maybe this coming summer, the voices, the music, and the sounds of summer in the park will return.
