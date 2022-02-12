Tammy (Mallum) Hewett of Chisholm (pictured left) has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. There will be a benefit from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, at the Hibbing Memorial Building to cover costs associated with this journey. Anyone who has patronized the Bach Yen Garden Restaurant in Hibbing anytime since 2019 has probably seen her working alongside her daughter, Amanda Campbell (pictured right), owner of the Bach Yen.
HIBBING – Tammy (Mallum) Hewett has always been the first to offer help anywhere it is needed.
Hewett’s sweet, funny, and caring demeanor is what draws people to her and has made a lasting impact on the lives of those that she meets.
Anyone who has patronized the Bach Yen Garden Restaurant in Hibbing anytime since 2019 has probably seen her smiling, welcoming face while she works alongside her daughter, owner of the Bach Yen, Amanda Campbell.
“She is always there to help – to be the right hand to my left,” stated Campbell in a Facebook post sharing news of her mom’s diagnosis with cancer.
Hewett, 56, a Chisholm resident, has been diagnosed with lung cancer for the second time. She had been in remission since November of 2018 until recent scans showed terminal cancer in her lungs, bones, and lymph nodes.
“I’m living day by day – some good, some bad,” said Hewett who is currently undergoing chemotherapy. “My hope is to live a good quality of life for as long as possible and be with my family as long as possible.”
There will be a benefit from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Hibbing Memorial Building to cover uncovered costs associated with this journey and to show support to Hewett.
“For myself, it’s important (to show support) because mom is such a hard worker,” said Campbell. “She has often had more than one job at a time throughout child-raising to make ends meet. Now she’s unable to work at all. Yet, the bills keep coming in. She deserves to be able to rest and heal her body.”
It is hard for Campbell to see her mom hurting and not being able to do anything for her. She hopes the benefits will help her mom financially and that her mom won’t have to worry about medical bills or how she is going to afford medications. Although she has insurance, there are uncovered costs.
To Hewett it is meaningful to have the support of family, friends, loved ones, and the community.
“This benefit means the world to me,” she said. “To see all the support for me and my family has filled my heart with love.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.