Benefit planned for Side Lake mom diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Danette Carpenter, third from left, is pictured with her family on a flyer for a benefit to help raise money to help offset the cost of medical bills. Carpenter was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer and is facing $48,000 for treatment.

 Photo Submitted

SIDE LAKE – Danette Carpenter is grateful for the support of her family, friends and community while faced with a diagnosis of Stage 3 ovarian cancer.

The Side Lake mother of four said it was while undergoing a scan for what doctors originally suspected was appendicitis this summer that a mass was discovered, and later confirmed to be cancer.

