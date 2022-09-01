Benefit planned for Side Lake mom diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Danette Carpenter, third from left, is pictured with her family on a flyer for a benefit to help raise money to help offset the cost of medical bills. Carpenter was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer and is facing $48,000 for treatment.
SIDE LAKE – Danette Carpenter is grateful for the support of her family, friends and community while faced with a diagnosis of Stage 3 ovarian cancer.
The Side Lake mother of four said it was while undergoing a scan for what doctors originally suspected was appendicitis this summer that a mass was discovered, and later confirmed to be cancer.
The surgeon told her that without treatment, it is 100 percent likely that she will develop another cancer tumor somewhere else in her body.
Now a benefit is being planned for Carpenter, 49, to help offset the cost of extensive cancer treatments, quoted at $48,000, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Side Lake Store, 7505 Hwy. 5, Side Lake.
The event includes a barbecue, rootbeer floats, live music and a silent auction. Donations are also being accepted through a Go Fund Me account, Help Our Mom Beat Cancer set up by Abigail at gofundme.com.
“The support and outreach of people makes me tearful just to talk about because it’s been meaningful just to see — just an outpouring of people calling, checking in, setting up benefits out of their busy schedules to rally around us has been a huge part of this and has been so encouraging,” Carpenter said.
“Prior to July 5 I had a lot of bloating and lower back pain and discomfort in the pelvic region,” Carpenter, who along with her husband Todd, graduated from Hibbing High School in 1991, recalled.
She said she had also suffered from frequent urinary tract infections — something that she said is a sign of ovarian cancer — that was originally attributed to early menopause.
In late July Carpenter had a tumor measuring 16 centimeters removed, a full hysterectomy, a lymph node removed, all of her organs felt for other possible tumors, and two liters of ascites
fluid drained from her abdomen, according to a flier for the benefit.
About a week after the surgery, surgeons confirmed that the tumor was stage 3 ovarian cancer and is “metastatic,” meaning that it had moved from her pelvic region to her upper abdomen lymph node.
—
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and about 1.3 percent of women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer at some point in their life, according to statistics from the National Cancer Institute, shared on the website of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), on its website, says that ovarian cancer does have symptoms, but they are often subtle and easily mistaken for other, more common problems and that more research is needed to find better ways to identify ovarian cancer and treat it more successfully.
Studies cited on the MOCA website show that ovarian cancer can produce symptoms like bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly and urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency).
Other symptoms associated with ovarian cancer include fatigue, indigestion, back pain, pain with intercourse, constipation and menstrual irregularities, according to information found on the website. It goes on to state that these symptoms are not as useful in identifying ovarian cancer because they are also found in equal frequency in women in the general population who do not have ovarian cancer.
As part of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, A fundraiser for MOCA, 2022 Light Duluth Teal Gala is set for Sept. 24, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth.
More information on MOCA and ovarian cancer symptoms, testing and resources is available at mnovarian.org.
