Benefit Monday for firefighter hospitalized by COVID-19

MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron Fire Chief Mark Madden says of fellow firefighter Kyle Tomczyk, “He’s very dedicated to helping anybody in need.”
Now Tomczyk, captain of the Mountain Iron and Clinton departments and an employee of Hoover Construction, is in need of financial help with expenses incurred when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had treatments, including time spent on a ventilator, at the University of Minnesota Hospital.
The Mountain Iron Fire Department is sponsoring a spaghetti and meatball benefit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Mountain Iron Community Center “to help him and his family through this difficult time and the journey ahead of them,” Madden said. Tomczyk has a “serious illness and a challenging recovery and significant medical expenses.”
COVID-19 also affected Jennifer Williams, his significant other, and son Scott. Tomczyk, in his 30s, is now undergoing therapy.
Tickets are available at the City Hall or at the door for $10, with no charge for children 5 and younger. Doug Ellis will provide musical entertainment 5 to 7 p.m., and there will be split-the-pot, silent auction and a bake sale, a chance to buy goodies for the Thanksgiving holiday, said Madden. He expressed appreciation for other fire departments and businesses that have made financial contributions.
As fire captain Tomczyk has a leadership role and takes care of maintenance and repairs, said the chief. Williams recently began work as a 911 dispatcher but her COVID-19 diagnosis prevented her from working more than a couple of shifts.
A GoFundMe account has been set up, as well as an account at Park State Bank, a benefit organizer Dianne Hamilton said in an online posting. “He and his family are going through a very rough time and any donation would be appreciated. Please keep Kyle, Jennifer and their family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Williams posted this online earlier this month : “We truly appreciate all the love and support we have gotten. I visit with Kyle daily. He is making some progress and we are hoping within the next few weeks we can get him transferred to a facility closer to home, but he still has a very long road ahead of him so we are taking this day by day.”
