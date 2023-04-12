HIBBING—A family-owned store with roots on the Range is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
In 1973 Angie and Roland Bender opened their first store in 1973 and three years later opened a store in Hibbing, and then in 2013 the business added a third location in Duluth.
“For the past 50 years we have prided ourselves on our customer service and we are very excited about where we are and where we’re going,” Craig Bender, a second generation owner of Benders Shoes said in a press release. “It always has been and always will be ‘Our Family Serving Yours.’”
Craig said his brother, Brian Bender and his wife Linda and their children Tara Paulson and Reed Bender are primarily at the Grand Rapids location. Meanwhile Kayla Lorentz, who is Craig’s wife’s niece and is also one of the owners, is primarily at the Hibbing store.
As for himself, Craig said he divides his time between the stores, and they all take turns traveling to Duluth.
Craig said the store has been fortunate to have a loyal customer base—something the family truly appreciates.
What sets Benders apart from some of their peers who are reaching retirement age without a next generation is that they continue to focus on the future of the business, according to Craig.
“We’re not planning to work on a three year plan,” Craig, now 63, said. “We’re making a 50-year plan to do things relevant to serving our customers for the next 50 years.”
Craig said his mother, Angie was able to experience much of the progress at Benders before her passing in 2013. His dad, Roland, died years earlier, and would have been proud of the changes made in the past 30 years, he said.
“He was quiet, but he definitely would have been proud,” Craig said. “He never met any of his grandkids, so that they’re doing what he did is cool,” Craig said.
Getting to know their customers and learning what things their customers value has helped the store evolve to meet their customers’ needs, according to Craig. Benders Shoes offers a variety of quality footwear for all seasons and has expanded over the years to include clothing for all seasons, athletic wear, outerwear. Throughout the years the stores have expanded in size to accommodate additional inventory that now includes a variety of gifts.
Benders offers personalized service that includes fitting. A free advanced foot evaluation with a certified orthotist is available by appointment at all three locations, for customers dealing with issues such as flat feet, high arches, plantar fasciitis, diabetes, neuropathy, bunions and/or metatarsal pain. Appointments with the orthotist can be booked on the store’s website.
Craig said the gift line is “all over the board”—kitchen gadgets, gourmet food, specialty items, coffee mugs, souvenirs and more.
To commemorate 50 years in business, Benders is offering a storewide sale, giveaways, and customers can enter the drawing for “50 days of Giveaways,” which will run at each location from Wednesday, April 12 through Saturday, April 22.
