Benders

Benders in Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Duluth is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—A family-owned store with roots on the Range is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

In 1973 Angie and Roland Bender opened their first store in 1973 and three years later opened a store in Hibbing, and then in 2013 the business added a third location in Duluth.

