Beltran begins new career at Fortune Bay Resort Casino

TOWER — Fortune Bay Resort Casino recently hired Mayan Beltran as its new general manager of the resort/casino on Lake Vermilion in Tower.
“He is well versed in all areas of casino operations, plus the hospitality field as well,” said Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers of Beltran. “He is very professional, well-spoken, and will be a great asset to the Fortune Bay team and the Bois Forte community. We’re fortunate to have found such a talented man to lead us through this next period in our history.”
Beltran is an enrolled band member of the Winnebago Tribe in Nebraska. He brings with him 25+ years of casino experience and most recently served as the general manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.
Beltran, who is married and has two adult children, said he did a lot of research online about the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Fortune Bay Resort Casino before his interview. After all, moving from Iowa to northeastern Minnesota isn’t a decision that can be made without knowing exactly what he would be walking into. In the end, Beltran said he had a great feeling about the Tribal Council and the Casino Executives that he spoke with and thus the decision just felt right for him.
“There was much discussion with my family about the opportunity before accepting,” explained Beltran, who credited his family for allowing him to make this career move. “I have such an incredible support system at home, and I wanted to ensure my family was on board with such a change in environment. After that, we then had that ‘This is the new chapter in our life,’ moment.”
And that new chapter has already begun with much promise and positive feedback from everyone Beltran has crossed paths with thus far.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Fortune Bay Resort Casino for the opportunity to work with them,” said Beltran. “I’m very excited about being part of the leadership and the future of this great nation and business. I look forward to meeting and working with everyone in our community.”
---
Fortune Bay Resort Casino is located in Tower on Lake Vermilion. It has a 173-room resort, 500-plus slot machines, live poker and blackjack, full conference center, nationally rated golf course, full-service marina, RV park, a bar, several dining options, and is home to the award-winning Bois Forte Heritage Center and Cultural Museum.
For more information about Fortune Bay Resort Casino, please go to www.fortunebay.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.