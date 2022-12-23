With an abundance of snow piling up coupled with cold temperatures, it’s important to make sure that you’re not compromising gas meters, gas lines or blocking vents for gas furnaces and appliances while clearing snow.

“We always recommend that our customers keep their natural gas meters and any appliance vents (high efficiency furnaces, dryers, water heater intakes) around their homes clear of ice and snow,”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments