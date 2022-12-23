With an abundance of snow piling up coupled with cold temperatures, it’s important to make sure that you’re not compromising gas meters, gas lines or blocking vents for gas furnaces and appliances while clearing snow.
“We always recommend that our customers keep their natural gas meters and any appliance vents (high efficiency furnaces, dryers, water heater intakes) around their homes clear of ice and snow,”
Alison Trouy, Senior Communications Specialist—Media Relations for Minnesota Energy Resources said via email.
Instead of using a snow plow, snow blower or a shovel around your natural gas equipment, Trouy recommends using your hands or a broom to gently brush away snow.
“Excess weight can stress or crack meter piping, causing a natural gas leak,” Trouy said. “Heavy snow can also clog appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.”
Trouy said a carbon monoxide detector will not detect a natural gas leak, but your nose will.
“Natural gas has a very distinct odor—it smells like sulfur or rotten eggs,” she said.
“Carbon monoxide, on the other hand, is odorless and it can be deadly,” Trouy said. “That is why you should have a carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home. We recommend you change your batteries at the beginning of winter and then every six months. It is also a good idea to learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.”
Symptoms of CO poisoning include, “sudden flu-like illness, dizziness, headaches, sleepiness, nausea or vomiting, fluttering or throbbing heart beat, cherry-red lips, usually pale complexion, unconsciousness,” according to information found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.
Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
Every year, at least 430 people die, and approximately 50,000 people visit the emergency department in the U.S. each year due to accidental CO poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Carbon monoxide is in fumes from cars, portable generators, heating systems and similar things, according to MDH.
“Each year in Minnesota, especially in winter, unintentional CO poisonings result in emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and even deaths,” it states on the MDH website. “CO poisonings are tragic and costly, and many poisonings can be prevented with proper use and maintenance of CO alarms.”
To prevent CO poisoning the MDH recommends that making sure that fuel-burning appliances and heating devices are properly installed, vented, and maintained.
“Never use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal burning device inside your home, basement, garage or near a window or inside a fish house,” it warns on the website.
The CDC lists the following information about CO poisoning.
• Red blood cells pick up CO quicker than they pick up oxygen.
• When you inhale CO, your body replaces the oxygen in blood with CO.
• People who are sleeping or who have been drinking alcohol can die from CO poisoning before ever having symptoms.
If you suspect someone is experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, Trouy you should get the victim out of the house and into fresh air immediately, call 911 or medical help at once, and get everyone else out of the house and open the windows, it states on the site.
If you think you smell natural gas inside your home, Trouy said you should go outside immediately and call Minnesota Energy Resources at 1-800-889-4970 from a different location.
“The same goes if you think you smell natural gas outdoors or if you suspect you may have damaged your natural gas equipment,” Trouy added. “Give us a call as soon as possible at 800-889-4970.”
