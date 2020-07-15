Batter up!

Maisie Knotts, 6, takes a huge swing while playing baseball with her grandfather Babe Glumack Tuesday morning in Hibbing. Maisie who lives in Virginia started her first season of t-ball this summer.

 Mark Sauer

