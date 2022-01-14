Realtor Jill Barrett, of Johnson Hometown Realty was recently awarded as the Diamond in the Rough Award winner for Minnesota by Diamond Vanguard Awards.The Diamond Vanguard Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals and companies in the real estate industry. By recognizing excellence in real estate and celebrating the triumphs of real estate and mortgage professional’s endeavors, we hope all will be inspired to reach higher and perform with excellence in this industry we all love and depend on. The Diamond Vanguard Awards recognize those who push harder than your average real estate agent, for those who are true closers and know that they sell more than just a home. A Diamond Vanguard Award creates possibilities and fulfills dreams.
“After being named a Diamond in the Rough Award nominee last year, we were thrilled to hear Jill was named the winner for the state of Minnesota in 2021. Jill is so deserving of this award,” said Marcy Johnson, Jill’s broker. “She works very hard for every one of her clients and goes way above and beyond to take care of their individual needs and concerns. Jill really cares about what is important to her clients and looks out for their best interest. She has rallied resources to help someone in need get into a home, worked tirelessly to get deals closed when obstacles arise and searched for solutions to keep transactions moving forward smoothly.”
The Diamond Vanguard Award judges nominees based on the individual’s achievements and character. They are looking for individuals and companies that excel in their endeavors, are excellent leaders in the industry, and who are a force for good in their companies and communities. A Diamond in the Rough is a real estate agent with less than five years of experience, but is achieving more than the most experienced agents in the industry.
Jill has also earned her GRI (Graduate Realtor Institute) designation and has experience in residential, commercial, multi-family, lakeshore, land/acreage and income properties. She is familiar with many programs including working with first time home buyers, AEOA or USDA funding, and Veterans programs.
Jill and her husband John reside in Hibbing and have raised four children.
