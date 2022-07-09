Barrel racing this weekend at fairgrounds

CHISHOLM — If you’re looking for some fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat sporting entertainment, where a fraction of a second counts, the North St. Louis County Fairgrounds arena in Chisholm is the place to be this weekend.
About 100 riders are expected to compete in the Minnesota National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) District 6 barrel races.
Watching horses and riders sprint around barrels in a matter seconds for the best time is fun for spectators, and this weekend’s two-day event promises to be “a great, family friendly time to come watch the horses and get interested” in barrel racing, said Jessica Barto, part of a group of local equine riders working to grow the sport and hold competitions in the northland.
It will include food truck concessions, along with a 4-H tack swap and silent auction to benefit the local 4-H chapter.
Races begin at 11 a.m. today and 10 a.m. Sunday, preceded by two-hour exhibitions.
Riders will compete for money, prizes and points for year-end awards in four categories: peewee (ages 10 and younger), youth (ages 18 and younger), open (all ages), and senior.
Barrel racing is a timed speed event which requires a lot of practice, said Barto, who has been barrel racing since she was a youngster. Riders enter the arena at a full run, with the horse circling three barrels in a cloverleaf pattern, before rider and horse bolt toward the finish line.
Each run at an event such as this weekend’s takes roughly 15.5 to 18 seconds, she said.
Barto said $2,800 has been added to the NBHA runs, thanks to support from local businesses and local barrel racer Rod Flannigan.
Barto and Amy Sirjord, along with Flannigan and his barrel racing family, are among those who aim to grow barrel racing in the region, particularly at the fairgrounds in Chisholm, where they strive to one day have an indoor arena.
And so far, so good on their mission to boost interest.
Barto said the Chisholm-based Balkan Barrel Series has been hosting Wednesday night races at the fairgrounds. Upcoming races are set for July 13 and 27, Aug. 10, Sept. 7, and Oct. 1. “We’ve gone from 20 to 30 in a night to 75-plus,” she said of rider participation.
“There’s been a big swing up here” for the sport, she said, encouraging families to come out this weekend to “see one way” the North St. Louis County Fairgrounds are being used.
Local sponsors for this weekend’s races include: Z-tech, of Virginia; Mesabi Sign Co., of Virginia; TWM Financial Services, of Virginia; Park State Bank, of Grand Rapids; Range Office Supply & Equipment Co., of Virginia; Frandsen Bank & Trust, of Virginia; Palm’s Auto Services, of Virginia; Crystal Spawn/Edward Jones, of Mountain Iron; Aqua Power Inc., of Eveleth; Benchmark Engineering Inc., of Mountain Iron; Northland Auto Service, of Virginia; Taconite Tire, of Virginia; First National Bank, of Buhl and Mountain Iron; Hoover Construction Co., of Virginia; and Silver Creek Liquor, of Mountain Iron.
More information can be found on the Facebook pages for the Balkan Barrel Series, and Minnesota NBHA 06.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.