Bands, Brews and Barbecue returns at MDC

CHISHOLM — A lineup of music, food and fun is in store with the return of Bands, Brews & Barbecue this summer at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
The popular summer family oriented event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, from June 2 through Aug. 25, in the food court at MDC. There is no admission charge.
“It’s a little mix between local performers and local regional concerts and one national one,” said MDC Fund Development and Marketing Director Jordan Metsa.
On most weeks local bands will be performing at the food court. Special performances in the amphitheater include: the Crescendo Youth Orchestra on June 16, the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra on July 28, and the Tamburitzans on Aug. 11.
Chef Chris Recoure, the new executive chef at MDC is working on the menu for the summer series, and also has some changes in store for the food and cocktail menu.
“Each week there will be several barbecue items and featured cocktails,” Metsa said.
The menu will also include some vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
Recourse provided some examples of menu items to meet the needs of people who are vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free.
The Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger, Vegetarian Impossible Taco (savory seasoned ground impossible burger, served on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped shredded cheese, and Pic de gallo; Firecracker Cauliflower (breaded deep fried Cauliflower florets, topped with sweet chili, green onion garnish).
There will also be a full food court with burgers and the fixings, along with a s’mores kit available to purchase and roast marshmallows right on the MDC campus.
“He’s an incredible chef from the Detroit Lakes area, and is an avid mountain biker that fits into the scene,” Metsa said. “His food is delicious — something everyone should try.”
There’s plenty of family fun available on Thursdays during Bands, Brews & Barbecue.
“You can enjoy live music, barbecue, yard games, s’mores, explore the beautiful grounds and new walking paths,” Metsa said.
The MDC Trolley will also be operating on Thursdays. Tickets are required for trolley rides and mini golf.
The 2022 musical lineup for Bands, Brews & Barbecue is still in the works. Below is a partial schedule. Bands perform from 5 to 7 p.m.
• June 2, Gary Dupuis.
• June 9, Mel Annala.
• June 16, Crescendo Youth Orchestra - concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
• June 23, Jayne Mahovlich (this is also Mental Health Night at MDC).
• June 30, Paul Seeba.
• July 7, TBD.
• July 14, Bittersweet.
• July 21, R & B.
• July 28, North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra (Time TBD, performance is in the MDC Amphitheater).
• Aug. 4, Morning Bird.
• Aug. 11, Tamburitzans (Performance begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are required and are on sale now).
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Penn., the Tamburitzans are the longest-running multicultural song and dance company in the United States, and are dedicated to perpetuating international cultural and heritage through entertaining performance — while awarding scholarships to talenting and deserving students attending a Pittsburgh university, according to the group’s website.
• Aug. 18, TBD,
• Aug. 25, Sugar on the Roof.
“The calendar is filling up quickly with summer music, fun and good food,” Metsa said.
More information is available online at mndiscoverycenter.com, or by calling 218-254-7959.
