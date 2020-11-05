Ball Pit construction underway for Eagle Scout project

Volunteers organized by Eagle Scout candidate Emily Marchetti, 17, build a GaGa Ball Pit in the playground at Assumption School in Hibbing Saturday. Marchetti will be one of the first female Eagle Scouts to win the award after the organization changed their rules to allow females to join two years ago.

 Mark Sauer

