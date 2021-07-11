Balkan Township man proudly flies flags on classic Lincoln

BALKAN TOWNSHIP — The very first vehicle Alex Owen Kangas, a 2013 Chisholm High School graduate, acquired was a 1996 green Camaro.
Then came the classic from the age of luxury cars, a 1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V Cartier, described in Wikipedia as "a personal luxury coupe marketed by the Lincoln division of Ford Motor Company from the 1977 to 1979 model years in North America." And Kangas, wearing classic 1970s-vintage clothing, has been driving it proudly in area parades. "So this 1977 Lincoln Continental stands for every American soldier and also our country America. After all, soldiers lost their lives being deployed in the military and never came back home from the war," Kangas told the Mesabi Tribune.
The son of Bill and Nancy Kangas of Balkan Township outside of Chisholm, Kangas said he likes to work on cars and is trained in heating, refrigeration and air conditioning.
Asked how he became interested in classic cars, Kangas said a friend of his at Chisholm High School, Tyler Jacob Olsen, "had this 1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V Cartier that he bought from Fortune Bay Resort and Casino back in 2014." The Lincoln was sitting by Pier 77 Road near Lake Vermilion-Tower, "so Tyler called the seller and bought the Lincoln."
Kangas found that the car "needed a whole brand new paint job so after I bought it (from Olsen) on July 9, 2014, I started working on the Lincoln project. I kept going on restoring this Lincoln." After six years doing "American restoration on the car," Kangas "thought it would be very cool to put it in the parades and drive the car for everyone to enjoy our country... freedom, dream... and the Rainbow flag for those who are gay and help support marriage equality as well. And the other red, white and blue American Freedom flag for those who are veterans and those who are deployed in the United States military and Army National Guard."
Kangas drove the car in the August 2019 Chisholm parade. "Everyone loved it, and people at the parade said, 'Don't let this one go.'"
According to Wikipedia, 228,000 Mark V Continentals were made. At 230 inches long, the Mark V is the largest two-door coupe ever sold by Ford Motor Company, with the 233-inch long two-door and four-door Lincoln Continental sedan as the only longer vehicle ever marketed by Ford.
