BALKAN TOWNSHIP—A request by the Balkan Township Board of Supervisors to purchase a plaque in recognition of Kent Fredeen for his 40 years of service as Town Board Treasurer was met with an outpouring of support and a round of applause by constituents attending the annual township meeting held March 14, at the Balkan Community Center.
Fredeen recalled he was first elected to the office of treasurer in 1979. Then Marko Vlasich served for a four year stretch from 1995 to 1999, and Fredeen from 1999 to present. Fredeen opted not to file for candidacy in the 2023 township election.
“There have been a lot of changes in 40 years,” Fredeen said. “One time early on there were as many as 60 employees. Now we have one full-time employee and part-timers.”
Fredeen recalled Balkan endured some “tough times” about 20 years ago with the loss of local government aid (LGA) and homestead agricultural aid.
A little more than a decade ago, Balkan built a new community center at the location of the former school, and in recent years made upgrades to the township garage, including insulation, siding and a new salt shed, he noted. A partnership with Chisholm resulting in a new canister site and recycling center next to the township garage was also mentioned by Fredeen.
Fredeen said early on there were mixed emotions concerning tearing down the old school, but as the general public was made aware of its deteriorating condition and the cost to maintain and heat it, attitudes began to change.
“The total cost to Balkan was about 15% of the facility,” Fredeen recalled. He credited the late State Senator David Tomassoni with securing $350,000 in bonding money for the project that was combined with funds the township had set aside.
The new community center building is now a venue for various events and is available for rent for weddings, private parties, funeral lunches, etc., and serves as a polling place for the township and is a focal point of an effort to revitalize the township’s social scene. Outside the community center there is a pavilion where many outdoor events have taken place, a horse arena, and bocce ball courts.
“We’re trying to renovate what the community used to be,” Fredeen said. “At one time we used to have a really active community club, senior citizen club, dance club, and a very, very active 4-H chapter.”
“Times change and it seems the young people are so stressed for time and financial straights that it’s hard to get back activities,” he noted.
Fredeen said people have embraced the pancake feed fundraisers started a number of years ago that help support the community center, and the pie socials that were started in recent months.
Another success story Fredeen shared is the Animal Fair held in recent years, which is a kid-friendly event that’s reminiscent of the Balkan Fair that was a fall event for many years.
The community also hosts a National Night out event with food and family fun.
“Certainly, activities can’t happen without the help of volunteers,” Fredeen said, adding that more volunteers are greatly needed.
Fredeen is a United States Army Veteran and served for three years in New Mexico in the Ordnance division of the Army. He and his wife, Laurel, raised their five children: Marcia, Ann, Mike, Kathy and Kristi in Balkan and all five were active in the 4-H group there.
“It’s been a very good place to live and raise our kids,” Kent concluded.
A retiree of the Hibbing School District, Kent taught science for 30 years, following in the footsteps of his mother, who taught in a one-room country school house.
He also played an active role in the basketball program in the Chisholm School District, dedicating 25 years to volunteering at the scoring table during home games.
“It was a joy to be there with legendary coach Bob McDonald and see him and his teams’ success,” he said.
For 30 years Kent volunteered his time to teach DNR youth hunting safety classes.
Kent credits his dedication to community with the example set by his ancestors, starting with his great-grandfather, a Swedish immigrant, who 125 years ago served on the local school board in Isanti County. That dedication to community continued with his grandfather, who served as a constable in Harris, Minn. and father who served on the school board in Isanti, and is something Fredeen passed onto his children.
On April 4 at 6 p.m., Kent’s successor, Shari Fisher, is to be sworn in as treasurer along with Dirk VerSteeg, who was elected to another term as supervisor, at the Balkan Township Board reorganizational meeting, at the Balkan Community Center.
Fredeen will continue to serve the township as deputy treasurer to help ensure a smooth transition.
Once his duties as treasurer are done, Fredeen, a grandfather to 14 and great grandfather to four with one on the way, said he plans to spend more time with family.
