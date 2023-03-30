Kent Fredeen

Kent Fredeen poses in the Balkan Township Office Wednesday morning. Fredeen has served as the Balkan Township Treasurer for 40 years and is retiring.

 Mark Sauer

BALKAN TOWNSHIP—A request by the Balkan Township Board of Supervisors to purchase a plaque in recognition of Kent Fredeen for his 40 years of service as Town Board Treasurer was met with an outpouring of support and a round of applause by constituents attending the annual township meeting held March 14, at the Balkan Community Center.

Fredeen recalled he was first elected to the office of treasurer in 1979. Then Marko Vlasich served for a four year stretch from 1995 to 1999, and Fredeen from 1999 to present. Fredeen opted not to file for candidacy in the 2023 township election.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments