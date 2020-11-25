About a week after splitting from the Minnesota DFL to join create an independent caucus, State Sens. Tom Bakk and David Tomassoni received prominent committee chair assignments Tuesday for the 2021-22 Legislature.
Bakk is taking the lead of the Senate Capital Investment Committee to play a large role in the state’s bonding and Tomassoni is the new head of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee.
“I’m honored to be appointed chair of the Senate Higher Education [Committee],” Tomassoni tweeted out Tuesday evening. “Our parents always emphasized the importance of a good college education. My goal is to keep our community colleges operating while working with all the systems. We can all work together for our students.”
The appointments place the two newly-independent senators in leading positions on committees considered among the elevated in the Senate under a Republican majority, something they would have been unlikely to receive if they remained DFLers.
“With the formation of the Independent Caucus, we saw an opportunity to bring Senators Bakk and Tomassoni to the table on these key issues,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R- East Gull Lake, in a statement. “Their experience in the areas of bonding and higher education will serve the entire state as we recover from covid and develop a workforce that can succeed in a recovering economy.”
Bakk, a former DFL caucus leader from Cook, and Tomassoni, a 27-year veteran of the Legislature from Chisholm, announced the political split from the DFL caucus last week, citing creased partisanship from both parties as part of their reasoning and said that leaving “makes sense to better serve their districts within the legislative framework.”
The move changes the political makeup of the Legislature, where they could create an often-changing dynamic at the Capitol next year, where an already-tight majority for Senate Republicans is now expected to expand on a number of issues. GOP senators exited the 2020 election with a 34-33 majority, but the decision by Bakk and Tomassoni to shed their DFL labels for the Minnesota Senate Independent Caucus shifts the balance to 34-31-2.
They both won re-election in their respective districts on Nov. 3, sending the longtime legislators back to St. Paul for another four years. Bakk defeated Republican challenger Christopher Hogan by almost 5,100 votes, accounting for a 10.5-point victory. Tomassoni performed strongly in defeating Republican John Moren by more than 6,300 votes and 14.21 points.
Senate Republicans said in a press release announcing the committee chairs Tuesday that their priority for the upcoming session will be balancing the budget in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 29 total committees and three new ones that include the Mining and Forestry Policy Committee headed by Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, Labor and Industry Policy chaired by Jason Rarick of Pine City and Redistricting with chair Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks.
“Those of us from northern Minnesota understand what it is like to be surrounded by beautiful natural resources that provide for our way of life,” Eichorn said in a statement. “We have smaller tax bases and have an economy driven by timber, taconite, and tourism. We depend on natural resources for our communities to thrive. ”
The Senate Finance Committee will be the only committee with hearing times three days a week, the caucus said, and all others are limited to one or two a week, or as needed, to “focus the agendas and ensure public participation can be done safely.”
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, led the committee organization process said the committees “will have to focus on a limited agenda to make sure we can adequately involve the public, thoroughly assess priority issues, and do so while meeting in a safe manner.”
