As a deal was cut Monday to end the 2022 Minnesota Legislative session, a former Iron Range carpenter union representative is playing a key role in two of the state's major bills.
Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook on Monday was appointed to the Taxes Conference Committee.
The ten-member committee will hammer out differences in Senate and House versions of $4 billion over three years in tax relief.
“It's actually a pretty big deal,” Bakk said about being named to the committee. “We're going to spend $4 billion and it's pretty important to have a seat at the table.”
Minnesota legislators on Monday came to agreement on a framework on five major bills that will help conclude the session.
In addition to a tax bill, lawmakers agreed on a $1.4 billion capital investment bill, $1 billion for education, $1 billion for health care and human services, and $450 million for public safety.
A $1.32 billion kitty remains for additional spending and $4 billion would also be leftover to assist the state in managing future economic needs.
The state came into the session with a $9.25 billion surplus.
Within the tax bill, language that would make reductions in the first bracket of the state income tax and eliminate state tax on social security benefits, are likely to be approved, Bakk said.
“I think it's a good chance we will come out of it with both of those,” Bakk said.
Bakk, who in March announced his retirement, will also carry clout as chair of the Senate Capital Investment Committee.
The committee is working to shape up the capital investment package for the construction of state and local infrastructure projects across Minnesota.
Across the Iron Range, a large number of water, sewer, community center, public safety, and recreational projects are currently included in capital investment legislation.
“The guts of the bill are going to be about one billion for asset preservation, public safety facilities, wastewater and state agency requests,” Bakk said. “An additional $400 million will be for local projects.”
For Bakk, it's a fitting end to a long and distinguished career.
Bakk became one of the legislature's top tax experts, serving on the Senate Taxes Committee since 2003 and earlier in his political career on the House Taxes committee.
Bakk was Senate Taxes Committee chair in 2007-2008 and 2009-2010.
Bakk also served as Senate majority leader, Senate minority leader, chair of the Jobs, Energy and Community Development: Economic Development and Tourism Committee, and on the Rules and Administration Committee.
Closing out his career on the Taxes Conference Committee and as chair of Capital Investment, is an honor, Bakk said.
“I'm right in the middle of everything, which is nice,” Bakk said. “It's quite a privilege to get these things over the finish line. It's a good role for a carpenter.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, vice chair of the House Taxes Committee, will serve on the Taxes Conference Committee with Bakk.
Bakk has an incredible understanding of the process and uncanny negotiating skills in working toward a bipartisan tax bill, Lislegard said.
“I feel very fortunate to have the honor to sit at the table and serve on the taxes conference committee with Senator Bakk, who is an invaluable asset to this process,” Lislegard said. “Our values match those of the region, and to have my perspective representing the House and Tom's representing the Senate both at the table, will prove to be beneficial for workers, families and businesses on the Iron Range.”
Bakk said as a House freshman he was appointed to the Taxes Conference Committee by the late Rep. Irv Anderson of International Falls, who at that time was Speaker of the House.
“Now, it's my last time and to have two Rangers together on the tax committee is really important because of all the taconite taxes,” Bakk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.