It seems like some Americans have forgotten where the products they use each day come from, Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook said.
“We've lost the connection where things come from,” Bakk said last week during a meeting of the Minnesota Senate Mining and Forestry Policy & Finance Committee. “There's something wrong. We gotta' have an attitude adjustment in this country.”
Bakk's comments came during a hearing on a bill aimed at improving coordination, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in the permitting of metallic mining projects in the state.
Under the bill authored by Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, an online dashboard would be created for the public and others to easier track the permitting status of mining projects.
Bakk, a co-author with Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, presented the bill on behalf of Tomassoni, who was testifying before another committee.
Bakk's frustration with permitting processes and state agencies came to a head during the meeting.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) commissioner for months didn't respond to a letter from eight Iron Range legislators requesting monthly updates on mine permitting for the Twin Metals Minnesota project, Bakk said.
“You know what we got?” Bakk said. “Sixteen months later we got a request for a meeting to tell us they were going to suspend all permitting on Twin Metals.”
The DNR in February announced it was halting work in Twin Metals Minnesota permitting about three weeks after the Biden administration canceled two mineral leases on federal land on the project.
Twin Metals Minnesota has for more than a decade been seeking to develop an underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mine southeast of Ely and northeast of Babbitt.
PolyMet Mining Corp. has since 2005 been working to develop an open pit copper, nickel, cobalt and precious metals mine near Hoyt Lakes.
Bakk expressed frustration with the DNR, other government agencies and some of the anti-resource sentiment in the country.
“I don't know what's wrong in our country,” Bakk said. “But there's something wrong. Maybe it's our educational system, maybe it's us as parents. But we've just become so disconnected as a society from the land. Everything that sustains life is either grown or mined. That's it. It's that simple. Cub Foods doesn't grow the milk in the back room someplace and the Chevy dealer doesn't just turn the car out in the garage. It's steel.”
Bakk, a proponent of utilizing northeastern Minnesota's natural resources responsibly, expressed annoyance with opposition to non-ferrous mining, major mining projects, pipelines, and petroleum production.
Bakk said he received emails about the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project as it was under construction.
“I get emails from people when the pipeline was going on and they email me and say, 'I just got back from the rally against the Enbridge pipeline'. I emailed them back and said 'Did you drive a car, did you put gasoline in the car to get there? But we'll drive to protest the very thing that we're using on the way to get there. It's kind of like being for renewable energy. But boy, we can't be for mining, but we love those windmills.”
As the need for copper, nickel and other metals increases for the production of electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, medical, and electronic devices, Bakk said he doesn't want his grandchildren to be dependent on China or Russia or some other country in the world.
“Now we're going to be dependent on Venezuela for oil,” Bakk said. “Are you kidding me? What's going on in this country?”
Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director, testified at the committee meeting about the need for more copper, nickel, cobalt, and precious metals for clean energy and climate change.
Northeastern Minnesota holds 95 percent of America's known nickel reserves and 88 percent of cobalt reserves, he said.
“We need more of these metals, that means we need more mining,” Ongaro said.
Brian Hanson, Jobs for Minnesotans board chair, said the region has watched several proposed mining project timelines 'moved to the right time after time'.
“The impact on investment in our state is chilling,” Hanson said. “Unfortunately, it's been understandable because there's currently very little accountability for state agencies to advance the review of proposed projects in a timely and fair manner.”
Jason George, Operating Engineers Local 49 business manager also spoke in favor of the bill.
“We have a tremendous opportunity on the Iron Range, in the state and the country,” George said. “It seems ludicrous to me that our position would be to keep them (the minerals) in the ground. It's dangerous for this country, it's bad for northern Minnesota and it kills jobs.”
Representatives of United States Steel Corp., Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, and Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in favor of the transparency legislation.
Iron Range legislators have a long history of standing up for the region's natural resources industries.
Bakk said the late Rep. Tom Rukavina used to quote John Rockefeller in saying that if it wasn't for Minnesota's Iron Range, Germany would have ruled the world.
“Iron Rangers are damn proud people, because we made one heckuva a contribution to the world,”
Bakk said. “Because the steel that made all the tanks, all the aircraft carriers, all the battleships almost totally came from Minnesota's Iron Range, so we're damn proud of the contribution that we made to the world. And now we're sitting on a deposit of non-ferrous metals that the world needs and that our country needs. It's another chance for the Iron Range to make a contribution to the entire world to climate change and we're all pretty excited about that. And we're getting pretty darn tired about bureaucrats burying environmental permitting in a bottom drawer someplace.”
Over 142 years of mining, the cleanest air and water in the state continues to be in northeastern Minnesota, Bakk said.
“You know, I don't know what it's going to take,” Bakk said. “Maybe when we don't have any nickel because we can't get it from Russia anymore. Or maybe when we don't have any cell phones because those 26 metals that are in this thing we can't get from China anymore. Maybe at some point Americans are going to look around and say, 'maybe we need to bring some of that production back home for our own national security'.”
Bakk said he's seen projects like Cleveland-Cliffs' hot-briquetted iron plant go to other states because of Minnesota's environmental permitting timing.
Bakk said it's hypocritical for people to oppose mining, but then go home and use products that are produced from mining.
“This type of development is critically important to the country's future, to my grandkids' future,” Bakk said. “Why can't we mine it here when we've been doing it for 142 years and still have the cleanest water and the cleanest air in the state. I think it's very hypocritical for people to be against mining and then use all the benefits of it every day. All the people against it, they're going to go home tonight and they're going to turn on the hot water faucet or the cold water faucet and all that water is going to run through copper pipes. And they're going to flip on the light switch and that electricity is all going to run through copper wire. But boy, we can't mine copper. Where do we think it's going to come from? As this world industrializes, the demand for these kinds of metals is only going to increase. And we'll recycle everything we can recycle, but as mines are mined out, new mines will have to be developed.”
The transparency bill passed the Senate committee on a four to two vote.
Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), Tomassoni (I-Chisholm), Sen. Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing), and Sen. Carrie Ruud (R-Breezy Point) voted in favor of moving the legislation forward.
Sen. Jason Isaacson (DFL-Shoreview) and Sen. Mary Kunesh (DFL-New Brighton) opposed moving the bill forward
It's unlikely the bill will make headway in the DFL-controlled House of Representatives.
